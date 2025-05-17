Bianca Censori's Look-alike Sister Wears Skimpy Metallic Bikini in Hot Photos
Bianca Censori’s look-alike younger sister, Angelina Censori, stunned her fans by posting a series of steamy bikini selfies on Instagram.
Angelina shared her risqué snaps on Friday, May 16, from Mallorca, Spain, where she wore a metallic triangle-shaped string bikini as she posed next to a pool.
The architect’s sister looked freshly tanned as she lay with her face toward the sun. Many of her 25,000 Instagram followers commented on her sizzling pics, agreeing she “couldn’t get any hotter” if she tried.
Angelina Censori Vacations in Mallorca With Sister and Kanye West
Angelina isn’t vacationing alone, though, as she was spotted with Bianca and Kanye West as they filmed racy content for an unknown reason.
During the shoot, Bianca exposed her butt by wearing a black leather thong-style bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Angelina, on the other hand, had her body more covered in a black leather bikini top and matching pants.
Angelina Censori Enjoys Ice Cream With Sister and Kanye West
Before the photoshoot started, Bianca walked over to Kanye, who was sitting on a stage, to straddle him before she climbed onto the stage, where the rapper followed after his wife.
The trio was also seen strolling down a Spanish walkway as they ate ice cream. In a viral X clip of them enjoying their sweet treat, Bianca could be seen wearing a black maxi skirt and a fishnetted bra, exposing her nipples.
Angelina donned an all-black outfit with a short skirt and sleeveless top, while Kanye wore a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
One fan commented on the clip, claiming Bianca and Kanye are “mocking fans” who think they’re headed toward a divorce, which the rapper alleged to be true in his song “BIANCA.”
Rumors about Kanye and Bianca getting a divorce have been long-standing, leading Angelina to defend the couple in March 2024.
“We all support [Kanye]. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping,” Angelina told a news outlet.
Angelina Censori Defends Her Sister's Marriage
“It’s all just bulls---,” Angelina continued. “There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true.”
Though Kanye appears to have the support of his wife and her sister, his former friend John Legend recently told a publication he is disappointed in the music mogul’s downfall.
“I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” the famed pianist said of Kanye’s decline and controversial social media posts about Hitler, the KKK and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.