Kanye West Blames Kim Kardashian for Turning Him Into 'a Nazi' in New 'Heil Hitler' Song Amid Custody Drama
Kanye West's new song seems to be telling the same old story.
The controversial rapper dropped a video for his latest track "Heil Hitler" during the early hours of the morning on Thursday May, 8 — a date also representing Victory in Europe "VE" Day, which marked the official surrender of all German military operations during World War II in 1945.
Kanye West Claims He 'Doesn't See' His Children
Throughout the song, West blamed his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for turning him into a Nazi by allegedly keeping the dad-of-four away from the former couple's children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, who turns 6 on May 9.
Indirectly addressing the reality star, West declared he had "so much anger" bottled up inside of him after "these people took my kids from me and they froze my bank account."
Kanye West's New 'Heil Hitler' Lyrics Scream Antisemitism
At one point during the song, West claimed it was Kardashian's fault for causing his hatred of Jewish people.
"With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N----- see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b----, I'm the villain," he raps, as the SKIMS co-founder appears to primarily raise her and West's kids despite settling for joint physical and legal custody upon finalizing their divorce in November 2022.
Throughout the track, the "Heartless" rapper doubles down on his antisemitic views by repeating the line "n-----, heil Hitler" an unsettling 15 times.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
West's controversial track wraps up with him sampling a 1935 speech of Hitler's, in which he states: "Whether you think my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent."
"That I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people," West's translation of the monologue continues. "You cast your vote now, if yes, then stand up for me as I stood up for you."
Kanye West Raps About Wife Bianca Censori
One verse discusses the Yeezy designer's relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori, as he claims to enjoy watching his spouse engage in an extramarital affair.
"Guess I am a cuck, I love when people f--- on my b----," he says, later rapping: "She reaching down in my pants. She got the world in her hands."
Rapper Addresses His Social Media Outbursts
Referencing his frequent and offensive online X rants — which have included, but not been limited to, attacks on Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — West insisted, "they don't understand the things I say on Twitter."