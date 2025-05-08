Kanye West Blames Kim Kardashian for Turning Him Into 'a Nazi' in New 'Heil Hitler' Song Amid Custody Drama

At one point during the song, West claimed it was Kardashian's fault for causing his hatred of Jewish people.

"With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N----- see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b----, I'm the villain," he raps, as the SKIMS co-founder appears to primarily raise her and West's kids despite settling for joint physical and legal custody upon finalizing their divorce in November 2022.

Throughout the track, the "Heartless" rapper doubles down on his antisemitic views by repeating the line "n-----, heil Hitler" an unsettling 15 times.