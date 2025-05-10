'It's Shocking': John Legend Says It Is 'Sad' to the 'Descent' of 'Very Gifted' Ex-Friend Kanye West

However, West’s controversial rants and erratic behaviors in recent days have disappointed Legend, who opened up in a new interview published on Saturday, May 10, about how the rapper has drastically changed.

John Legend witnessed Kanye West in his prime after the rapper signed his former friend to his GOOD Music label in 2004. The duo would go on to collaborate on some of Legend’s greatest musical pieces, including his 2004 hit album, Get Lifted.

The singer said it is 'shocking to see where he is now' about his former friend Kanye West.

“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” Legend shared. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

The pianist explained how West turning to hatred was an eye-opener to him, as he didn’t suspect the rapper had inner demons as strong as they now appear.

“I didn't see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” the “All of Me” artist said.