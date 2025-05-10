'It's Shocking': John Legend Says It Is 'Sad' to the 'Descent' of 'Very Gifted' Ex-Friend Kanye West
John Legend witnessed Kanye West in his prime after the rapper signed his former friend to his GOOD Music label in 2004. The duo would go on to collaborate on some of Legend’s greatest musical pieces, including his 2004 hit album, Get Lifted.
However, West’s controversial rants and erratic behaviors in recent days have disappointed Legend, who opened up in a new interview published on Saturday, May 10, about how the rapper has drastically changed.
John Legend Never Expected Kanye West to 'Devolve'
“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” Legend shared. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”
The pianist explained how West turning to hatred was an eye-opener to him, as he didn’t suspect the rapper had inner demons as strong as they now appear.
“I didn't see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” the “All of Me” artist said.
John Legend Suggests Death of Kanye West's Mom Donda Was Start of His Downfall
Legend suggested that the death of West’s mom, Donda West, was the initial flame to a much larger fire that would later blaze through any success the rapper ever had.
“I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007, there was definitely a difference,” John noted. “His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”
Despite his current take on the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” hitmaker, John expressed his gratitude for Kanye and how he influenced his career.
“Kanye blew up after producing Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint in 2001. Then he experienced a buzz as a solo artist, and the whole time I was traveling with him, doing shows with him, getting exposure not only as his singer and keyboard player but also as an artist myself,” he recalled.
“I had been turned down by labels everywhere. Then The College Dropout sold 400,000 copies in its first week,” he noted. “Everyone wanted to know what was happening in our camp, and all those people who turned me down suddenly decided that my music sounded a lot better than it did the first time around.”
Kanye West Blames Kim Kardashian for Turning Him Into a Nazi
Though Kanye has been on a tirade for what seems like years, his recent support for the KKK and Hitler really shocked the nation.
In the rapper’s latest song, “Heil Hitler,” he blamed his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for turning him into a Nazi by keeping him at a distance from their kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
“With all of my money and fame I still don’t get to see my children / N----- see my Twitter but they don’t see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b----, I’m the villain,” Kanye raps.