Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Looks Unrecognizable in Pink Trixie Haircut as She Shows Off Her Curves: Photo
Feb. 26 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, looked unrecognizable in a new selfie.
In the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 25, the model sported a bubblegum pink pixie cut while out and about in Los Angeles.
Bianca Censori's New Look
In the photo, Censori showed off her curves in a yellow top and micro miniskirt.
She also wore tights and mesh shoes.
Censori recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper and how she spent time at an inpatient rehabilitation program in Spain after self-medicating with benzodiazepines.
"I put a lot of pressure on other people being the reason for my happiness or the reason for my unhappiness," Censori admitted. "I would blame someone else if I wasn't feeling good."
Censori revealed West covered her visit.
"Anything that you have ever bought me does not equate to how important this was to me," she said, adding that the price for her rehab treatment was "ridiculous."
Does Kanye West Pick Out His Wife's Outfits?
In the interview, she also spoke about staying by the "Stronger" rapper's side despite his various scandals.
She said that they "collaborate" on her clothing choices.
"It was never 'I was being told to do something," she said, asking, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?"
"I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she added. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"
Censori also commented on some of her wild outfits.
"I was naked everywhere. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again," she said. "I live my artwork."
The Australian native also shared her thoughts on being the most Googled woman of 2025.
"I'm trying not to sound like I'm bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech," she said. "If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power."