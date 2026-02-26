Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Looks Unrecognizable in Pink Trixie Haircut as She Shows Off Her Curves: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, looked unrecognizable in a new selfie. In the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 25, the model sported a bubblegum pink pixie cut while out and about in Los Angeles.

Bianca Censori's New Look

The star showed off her pink hair on social media.

In the photo, Censori showed off her curves in a yellow top and micro miniskirt. She also wore tights and mesh shoes.

Bianca Censori married Kanye West in 2022.

Censori recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper and how she spent time at an inpatient rehabilitation program in Spain after self-medicating with benzodiazepines. "I put a lot of pressure on other people being the reason for my happiness or the reason for my unhappiness," Censori admitted. "I would blame someone else if I wasn't feeling good." Censori revealed West covered her visit. "Anything that you have ever bought me does not equate to how important this was to me," she said, adding that the price for her rehab treatment was "ridiculous."

Does Kanye West Pick Out His Wife's Outfits?

The pair 'collaborate' on outfits.

In the interview, she also spoke about staying by the "Stronger" rapper's side despite his various scandals. She said that they "collaborate" on her clothing choices. "It was never 'I was being told to do something," she said, asking, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?" "I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she added. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

Bianca Censori wears crazy outfits.