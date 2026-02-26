or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bianca Censori
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Looks Unrecognizable in Pink Trixie Haircut as She Shows Off Her Curves: Photo

photo of Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, looked unrecognizable in a pink haircut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, looked unrecognizable in a new selfie.

In the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 25, the model sported a bubblegum pink pixie cut while out and about in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori's New Look

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The star showed off her pink hair on social media.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

The star showed off her pink hair on social media.

In the photo, Censori showed off her curves in a yellow top and micro miniskirt.

She also wore tights and mesh shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bianca Censori married Kanye West in 2022.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori married Kanye West in 2022.

Censori recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper and how she spent time at an inpatient rehabilitation program in Spain after self-medicating with benzodiazepines.

"I put a lot of pressure on other people being the reason for my happiness or the reason for my unhappiness," Censori admitted. "I would blame someone else if I wasn't feeling good."

Censori revealed West covered her visit.

"Anything that you have ever bought me does not equate to how important this was to me," she said, adding that the price for her rehab treatment was "ridiculous."

MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Does Kanye West Pick Out His Wife's Outfits?

image of The pair 'collaborate' on outfits.
Source: mega

The pair 'collaborate' on outfits.

In the interview, she also spoke about staying by the "Stronger" rapper's side despite his various scandals.

She said that they "collaborate" on her clothing choices.

"It was never 'I was being told to do something," she said, asking, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?"

"I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she added. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

image of Bianca Censori wears crazy outfits.
Source: mega

Bianca Censori wears crazy outfits.

Censori also commented on some of her wild outfits.

"I was naked everywhere. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again," she said. "I live my artwork."

The Australian native also shared her thoughts on being the most Googled woman of 2025.

"I'm trying not to sound like I'm bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech," she said. "If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.