Bianca Censori Sets Hearts Racing in Daring Outfit for Movie Night With Husband Kanye West
Bianca Censori turned heads as she showcased her stunning figure while out on a movie date with her husband, Kanye West. The model left little to the imagination in a plunging tank top and black booty shorts.
The couple stopped for a bite at a Denny's in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 14. Censori flashed a bright smile, accessorizing her chic look with tan kitten heels, based on photos. She also sported what appeared to be a striking black wig.
West opted for a black jacket and matching sweatpants, keeping his look casual for their outing. After finishing their meal, the couple headed to a nearby IPIC Theater to catch a film.
Censori's bold choice comes hot on the heels of her recent social media post, where she shared photos of herself donning a silver bodysuit and stilettos while posing in a bubble. The former Yeezy architect consistently flaunts her figure, often opting for daring ensembles that push the envelope.
She has been seen in public wearing outfits that are described as "naked," including a sheer, see-through bodysuit and another instance where she wore nothing but a transparent raincoat. She has also been seen in public in a sheer top with no underwear, and a black leather "loincloth-style" skirt that exposed her backside.
Censori has frequently worn high-waisted leather bodysuits, sparkly bodysuits and other skin-tight, plunging bodysuits that leave her legs and much of her body exposed.
Following a declaration by West, of a "no pants" fashion theme, she has been seen in public without pants on multiple occasions, wearing just tights, micro shorts or bodysuits.
Last month, Censori switched things up with a short blonde wig, coupled with a see-through lingerie dress for a Polaroid photoshoot shared online.
Interestingly, the Australian beauty reportedly selects outfits based on West's preferences and receives significant monetary compensation for her looks. It was reported that in June, she donned an edible lingerie set in New York City after West offered her $100,000 to wear it.
An insider revealed that West has lavishly compensated Censori, paying her around $400,000 to wear revealing outfits aimed at crafting an "edgy persona."
He's also purportedly expressed a desire to convey that she is "the sexiest woman alive."
In another instance, West allegedly incentivized her with an attractive $120,000 to wear a scandalous see-through gown at the 2025 Grammys.
Despite having some issues, the couple tied the knot in 2022 and continues to make waves with their adventurous style choices.