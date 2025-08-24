COUPLES Bianca Censori Sets Hearts Racing in Daring Outfit for Movie Night With Husband Kanye West Source: Mega Bianca Censori stunned in a plunging tank top and black booty shorts while on a movie outing with Kanye West in Los Angeles. OK! Staff Aug. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori turned heads as she showcased her stunning figure while out on a movie date with her husband, Kanye West. The model left little to the imagination in a plunging tank top and black booty shorts. The couple stopped for a bite at a Denny's in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 14. Censori flashed a bright smile, accessorizing her chic look with tan kitten heels, based on photos. She also sported what appeared to be a striking black wig.

Source: Mega Bianca Censori accessorized with tan kitten heels and sported a striking black wig.

West opted for a black jacket and matching sweatpants, keeping his look casual for their outing. After finishing their meal, the couple headed to a nearby IPIC Theater to catch a film. Censori's bold choice comes hot on the heels of her recent social media post, where she shared photos of herself donning a silver bodysuit and stilettos while posing in a bubble. The former Yeezy architect consistently flaunts her figure, often opting for daring ensembles that push the envelope.

Source: Mega Bianca Censori shared daring outfits online, including see-through and bodysuit looks.

She has been seen in public wearing outfits that are described as "naked," including a sheer, see-through bodysuit and another instance where she wore nothing but a transparent raincoat. She has also been seen in public in a sheer top with no underwear, and a black leather "loincloth-style" skirt that exposed her backside. Censori has frequently worn high-waisted leather bodysuits, sparkly bodysuits and other skin-tight, plunging bodysuits that leave her legs and much of her body exposed.

Source: Mega Bianca Censori and Kanye West grabbed a bite at Denny's before heading to a Los Angeles theater.

Following a declaration by West, of a "no pants" fashion theme, she has been seen in public without pants on multiple occasions, wearing just tights, micro shorts or bodysuits. Last month, Censori switched things up with a short blonde wig, coupled with a see-through lingerie dress for a Polaroid photoshoot shared online.

Interestingly, the Australian beauty reportedly selects outfits based on West's preferences and receives significant monetary compensation for her looks. It was reported that in June, she donned an edible lingerie set in New York City after West offered her $100,000 to wear it. An insider revealed that West has lavishly compensated Censori, paying her around $400,000 to wear revealing outfits aimed at crafting an "edgy persona." He's also purportedly expressed a desire to convey that she is "the sexiest woman alive."

Source: Mega Kanye West reportedly paid Bianca Censori lavish sums to wear revealing, edgy ensembles.