Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Pants in Odd Latex Outfit in South Korea After Launching NSFW Furniture
Dec. 16 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori is no stranger to strange fashion choices, even while traveling.
Kanye West’s wife, 30, left her bottoms behind, solely donning a sheer black bodysuit at the Seoul Airport on Saturday, December 13.
Censori’s cleavage peeked through the see-through design as she strolled hand-in-hand with her husband.
She accessorized with beige high boots and a small black bag.
The rapper, 48, coordinated his outfit with his woman, sporting a black Yeezy Season 10 hoodie, leather pants, boots and a face mask.
Bianca Censori Reveals 'Human Furniture' Exhibition
Censori’s sultry look comes shortly after she revealed a “human furniture” exhibition titled BIO POP (The Origin) in South Korea last Thursday. The star put on a 14-minute performance where she quietly moved around a kitchen in a red catsuit, pretended to bake a cake and sat on a lookalike’s backside.
“BIO POP stages the body inside the language of the domestic,” read a statement on Censori’s site. “The cake, baked in performance and carried to the table, is not nourishment but an offering. It embodies the tension of the kitchen as origin, labor, and ritual: a gesture of domestic service reframed as spectacle.”
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Strips Down to Her Underwear in Racy Outfit for Doctor's Appointment
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in Skin-Tight All-Red Latex While in South Korea: Photos
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Long Legs and Covers Her Chest in Rare Photo Teasing Her Clothing Brand
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The furniture is designed to hold human bodies in abnormal, contorted positions.
“Positions learned in private are worn in public,” the statement continued. “It is the first reliquary, holding rituals and heirlooms, inscribing both body and spirit with its codes. The domestic, turned uncanny, becomes the womb of the system—the site where intimacy, confinement, and identity are first inscribed.”
Censori will reportedly host seven performances through 2032. The next two — “CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS)” and “BIANCA IS MY DOLL BABY (THE IDOL)” — will take place in 2026.
She previously teased her exhibition with a series of odd Instagram posts, featuring a mask, white gloves and a heart-shaped pill with the text “BIO POP 100 mg.”
Bianca Censori Is Launching a Fashion Brand
In September, Censori also hinted at launching her own fashion brand, BIANCA, a direct competitor of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian's brand, SKIMS.
"Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."