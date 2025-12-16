Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Pants in Odd Latex Outfit in South Korea After Launching NSFW Furniture

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori vacationed in Seoul.

She accessorized with beige high boots and a small black bag. The rapper, 48, coordinated his outfit with his woman, sporting a black Yeezy Season 10 hoodie, leather pants, boots and a face mask.

Bianca Censori Reveals 'Human Furniture' Exhibition

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

Censori’s sultry look comes shortly after she revealed a “human furniture” exhibition titled BIO POP (The Origin) in South Korea last Thursday. The star put on a 14-minute performance where she quietly moved around a kitchen in a red catsuit, pretended to bake a cake and sat on a lookalike’s backside. “BIO POP stages the body inside the language of the domestic,” read a statement on Censori’s site. “The cake, baked in performance and carried to the table, is not nourishment but an offering. It embodies the tension of the kitchen as origin, labor, and ritual: a gesture of domestic service reframed as spectacle.”

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori showcased NSFW furniture.

The furniture is designed to hold human bodies in abnormal, contorted positions. “Positions learned in private are worn in public,” the statement continued. “It is the first reliquary, holding rituals and heirlooms, inscribing both body and spirit with its codes. The domestic, turned uncanny, becomes the womb of the system—the site where intimacy, confinement, and identity are first inscribed.” Censori will reportedly host seven performances through 2032. The next two — “CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS)” and “BIANCA IS MY DOLL BABY (THE IDOL)” — will take place in 2026. She previously teased her exhibition with a series of odd Instagram posts, featuring a mask, white gloves and a heart-shaped pill with the text “BIO POP 100 mg.”

Bianca Censori Is Launching a Fashion Brand

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is coming out with a clothing brand called 'BIANCA.'