Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Racy Outfit at the Airport Without Husband Kanye West
Nov. 3 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Bianca Censori doesn't care about being comfortable while traveling.
Kanye West's wife, 30, unexpectedly sported a beige thong, sheer tights and a tight, long-sleeved top while strolling through Melbourne Airport on Monday, November 3.
Censori arrived from Los Angeles, Calif., without her man and was escorted by airport staff.
She accessorized with metallic silver stilettos, a cropped fur jacket, a nude cap and a black Hermès Birkin purse. The Melbourne native notably donned her wedding ring, despite rumors of a breakup with West.
Censori was joined by her personal assistant as she exited the arrivals terminal and waited for a car underneath an umbrella in the rain. The socialite may be going to the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 4, but her attendance has not been confirmed.
Bianca Censori's Return to Social Media
The star's latest sighting comes after she made her return to Instagram on Halloween following a three-month hiatus. She shared a sultry snap on her Instagram story, flaunting her long legs in the air on a black chair. Censori rocked a white tube top with matching underwear and leg warmers, along with the same pair of heels she wore at the airport in Australia. The image was slightly blurry, and she didn't caption the shot.
On November 1, she followed up with six Instagram feed posts, dressed in different lingerie looks. Censori flaunted her figure in an array of pastel bras, underwear and sheer tights by Marc Jacobs. Each mirror selfie was cut out and Photoshopped in front of a white background. She sported her signature bangs as she popped a hip and mugged for the camera.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before this week, she had not published content of herself on Instagram since August. On August 11, she spammed her feed with 15 images from the same photo shoot, donned in a skimpy, cleavage-baring silver bodysuit. In the set of snapshots, she posed in a large bubble and knelt on the ground while her long black locks — styled by hairstylist Jake Gallagher — blew behind her.
Bianca Censori's Upcoming Fashion Brand
On Tuesday, September 23, Censori announced she is launching her own fashion brand, BIANCA, on December 11. The company is reportedly intended to rival West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is the founder of SKIMS.
"Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."