Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Racy Outfit at the Airport Without Husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori doesn't care about being comfortable while traveling. Kanye West's wife, 30, unexpectedly sported a beige thong, sheer tights and a tight, long-sleeved top while strolling through Melbourne Airport on Monday, November 3. Censori arrived from Los Angeles, Calif., without her man and was escorted by airport staff.

Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

She accessorized with metallic silver stilettos, a cropped fur jacket, a nude cap and a black Hermès Birkin purse. The Melbourne native notably donned her wedding ring, despite rumors of a breakup with West. Censori was joined by her personal assistant as she exited the arrivals terminal and waited for a car underneath an umbrella in the rain. The socialite may be going to the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 4, but her attendance has not been confirmed.

Bianca Censori's Return to Social Media

Bianca Censori traveled to Australia without her husband.

The star's latest sighting comes after she made her return to Instagram on Halloween following a three-month hiatus. She shared a sultry snap on her Instagram story, flaunting her long legs in the air on a black chair. Censori rocked a white tube top with matching underwear and leg warmers, along with the same pair of heels she wore at the airport in Australia. The image was slightly blurry, and she didn't caption the shot. On November 1, she followed up with six Instagram feed posts, dressed in different lingerie looks. Censori flaunted her figure in an array of pastel bras, underwear and sheer tights by Marc Jacobs. Each mirror selfie was cut out and Photoshopped in front of a white background. She sported her signature bangs as she popped a hip and mugged for the camera.

Bianca Censori is launching a fashion brand.

Before this week, she had not published content of herself on Instagram since August. On August 11, she spammed her feed with 15 images from the same photo shoot, donned in a skimpy, cleavage-baring silver bodysuit. In the set of snapshots, she posed in a large bubble and knelt on the ground while her long black locks — styled by hairstylist Jake Gallagher — blew behind her.

Bianca Censori's Upcoming Fashion Brand

Bianca Censori bared her body online.