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'Big Bang Theory' Stars Were 'Outraged' After Being Asked to Take Pay Cuts for Their Costars, Chuck Lorre Reveals

image of Chuck Lorre.
Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA

Chuck Lorre claimed 'The Big Bang Theory' stars were 'outraged' when CBS executives asked them to take a 10 percent pay cut.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 5:00 a.m. ET

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Chuck Lorre revealed that the original stars of The Big Bang Theory were furious when CBS executives asked them to take a 10 percent pay cut to help increase their costars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch's salaries.

"I assumed they'd quickly agree, you know, all for one, one for all," Lorre wrote in his new memoir, Sitcom. "That effusive attitude of gratitude actors display at award shows. Wrong again. They were outraged that they would even be asked to take a small cut in order to reward the two newer cast members."

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Chuck Lorre Recalls 'Big Bang Theory' Cast's Salary Dispute

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image of Chuck Lorre revealed that the original 'Big Bang Theory' cast members were earning $1 million per episode plus profit points.
Source: Lumeimages/MEGA

Chuck Lorre revealed that the original 'Big Bang Theory' cast members were earning $1 million per episode plus profit points.

Bialik and Rauch joined the CBS sitcom toward the end of its third season before becoming series regulars in Season 4. Lorre credited their additions with helping extend the show's longevity.

Without the two actresses, he believed "the show would likely have run out of gas after seven, maybe eight seasons."

However, negotiations hit a snag when the plan was presented to the top-paid cast members. According to Lorre, the executives left the meeting without the deal he expected.

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Chuck Lorre Says CBS Initially Opposed Casting Melissa McCarthy

image of Chuck Lorre claimed CBS initially opposed casting Melissa McCarthy in 'Mike & Molly.'
Source: Chad Salvador/MEGA

Chuck Lorre claimed CBS initially opposed casting Melissa McCarthy in 'Mike & Molly.'

Lorre recalled facing resistance when he wanted Kunal Nayyar for The Big Bang Theory. Similar objections arose when he was casting the female lead in Mike & Molly and another actor for Two and a Half Men.

"The casting of Molly was, like with Jon Cryer, a tortuous journey. Once again, my brilliant casting director, Nikki Valko, brought in a comic genius. Melissa McCarthy. And once again, CBS hated her," Lorre said.

According to Lorre, executives had a different vision for the character.

"Believe it or not, they wanted a hot young woman to play a woman struggling with her weight. It was even suggested by one exec — a female exec — that I consider casting a more attractive actress and put her in a fat suit," he claimed.

  • Lorre stood his ground, demanding that McCarthy be cast.

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    Chuck Lorre Details Charlie Sheen's Troubled Final Season on 'Two and a Half Men'

    image of Chuck Lorre said they 'worked in a constant state of anxiety' because of Charlie Sheen during 'Two and a Half Men.'
    Source: Ralph Notaro/MEGA

    Chuck Lorre said they 'worked in a constant state of anxiety' because of Charlie Sheen during 'Two and a Half Men.'

    Lorre also revisited his working relationship with Charlie Sheen, whose eight-season run on Two and a Half Men ended amid concerns about his behavior.

    The producer described the first seven seasons as "a blast to do," but said production became increasingly difficult during Season 8.

    Lorre said Sheen frequently missed work with unusual excuses like bad clams, emergency dental visits, or an eyebrow-burning lighter explosion. He also recalled an unusual conversation.

    "Another time, his manager bragged to me about having to fly across the country, with a bag full of cash, in order to purchase a home video s-- tape starring his client," Lorre claimed.

    Lorre also said they "worked in a constant state of anxiety" as the situation deteriorated.

    Chuck Lorre Reveals What Led to Charlie Sheen's Exit

    image of Lorre revealed that Sheen struggled to remember his lines and needed furniture to remain upright during his final scene.
    Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA

    Lorre revealed that Sheen struggled to remember his lines and needed furniture to remain upright during his final scene.

    The producer described a particularly troubling incident involving Sheen and Melanie Lynskey during what became the actor's final scene on the sitcom.

    "The last scene we shot was with Charlie and Melanie Lynsky," Lorre wrote. "He couldn't remember any of his lines and had to use the furniture to keep himself upright. Melanie was terrified."

    Lorre said the incident convinced him that continuing production was no longer an option.

    According to Lorre, Sheen subsequently refused to seek help for his drug problem and publicly criticized him on television. Warner Bros. ultimately decided to terminate the actor's involvement with the sitcom.

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