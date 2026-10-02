Fox Nation Slams Warner Bros. Over Cease-and-Desist in Legal Feud Tied to Chris Harrison's 'The Vow' Dating Show

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Fox Nation Responded to Warner Bros. Claims

Source: MEGA Chris Harrison's 'The Vow' became the center of a legal dispute between Fox Nation and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. lawyers argued that the show's visuals were too closely connected to The Bachelor. However, Fox Nation completely disagreed and said the complaint focused on individual images rather than the larger purpose behind them. The network explained its position in its response to Warner Bros. "While FOX Nation respects the intellectual property rights of others, you wrongly assume that Warner Bros. holds any rights whatsoever in a falling roses motif or in the words 'The Bachelor' when used colloquially to describe a single man," the statement said. Fox Nation even addressed why roses appeared in the trailer, adding, "Your letter appears to be designed not to vindicate legitimate copyright and trademark interests, but to restrict FOX Nation and Chris Harrison from promoting a competing dating show."

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Fox Nation Network Defended 'The Vow' Imagery

Source: MEGA Fox Nation defended Chris Harrison's 'The Vow' after Warner Bros. raised concerns about the show's promotional imagery.

Fox Nation also challenged Warner Bros.' position on the falling rose petals. The network argued that rose petals are a common element in romance-themed entertainment and noted that The Bachelor itself used the imagery. The network further disputed any trademark issue involving the word "bachelor" in connection with Harrison. Fox Nation said the term can simply describe an unmarried man. It also argued that any playful reference to The Bachelor would be wordplay and an allusion protected under the First Amendment.

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Fox Nation Called for The Dispute to End

Source: MEGA Chris Harrison's 'The Vow' featured rose imagery that Warner Bros. argued was connected to 'The Bachelor.'

The network even took a stronger tone toward Warner Bros. as the legal disagreement continued, accusing the company of targeting Harrison. "It is unfortunate that Warner Bros. is targeting Mr. Harrison in this malicious and vindictive manner," the statement said. The network ended its response by pointing back to the message behind Harrison's new show. "The Vow exhorts its participants and viewers to 'Choose Love.' We trust Warner Bros. will do the same and drop its pursuit of these meritless claims," it read.