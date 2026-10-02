Fox Nation Slams Warner Bros. Over Cease-and-Desist in Legal Feud Tied to Chris Harrison's 'The Vow' Dating Show
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET
Fox Nation pushed back after Warner Bros. sent a cease-and-desist in a legal feud tied to Chris Harrison's new dating show, The Vow.
In the response obtained exclusively by TMZ, the network argued that the complaint went too far and defended the show's use of roses and the word "bachelor."
The dispute centered on promotional material for The Vow, which features falling rose petals and rose imagery.
Harrison also says, "Roses fade, true love lasts forever" in the promo, which appeared to reference his time with The Bachelor.
Fox Nation Responded to Warner Bros. Claims
Warner Bros. lawyers argued that the show's visuals were too closely connected to The Bachelor.
However, Fox Nation completely disagreed and said the complaint focused on individual images rather than the larger purpose behind them.
The network explained its position in its response to Warner Bros.
"While FOX Nation respects the intellectual property rights of others, you wrongly assume that Warner Bros. holds any rights whatsoever in a falling roses motif or in the words 'The Bachelor' when used colloquially to describe a single man," the statement said.
Fox Nation even addressed why roses appeared in the trailer, adding, "Your letter appears to be designed not to vindicate legitimate copyright and trademark interests, but to restrict FOX Nation and Chris Harrison from promoting a competing dating show."
Fox Nation Network Defended 'The Vow' Imagery
Fox Nation also challenged Warner Bros.' position on the falling rose petals.
The network argued that rose petals are a common element in romance-themed entertainment and noted that The Bachelor itself used the imagery.
The network further disputed any trademark issue involving the word "bachelor" in connection with Harrison. Fox Nation said the term can simply describe an unmarried man.
It also argued that any playful reference to The Bachelor would be wordplay and an allusion protected under the First Amendment.
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Fox Nation Called for The Dispute to End
The network even took a stronger tone toward Warner Bros. as the legal disagreement continued, accusing the company of targeting Harrison.
"It is unfortunate that Warner Bros. is targeting Mr. Harrison in this malicious and vindictive manner," the statement said.
The network ended its response by pointing back to the message behind Harrison's new show.
"The Vow exhorts its participants and viewers to 'Choose Love.' We trust Warner Bros. will do the same and drop its pursuit of these meritless claims," it read.
Per the outlet, Harrison previously looked back on his 2021 departure from The Bachelor, describing the period as toxic after facing backlash over comments defending Rachael Kirkconnell.
Speaking on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast back in 2023, Harrison said the situation became difficult enough that he ultimately chose to step away.
Although leaving the show was bittersweet, he said he remained grateful for the opportunities it brought him.