'It Was One of My Darker Secrets': Chuck Lorre Feels 'Humiliated' by the Decade He Spent as a Scientologist
Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
Television producer Chuck Lorre recalled feeling "humiliated" by his time in Scientology.
The creator of hit shows such as Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory opened up about his decade-long stint with the religion in his new memoir, Sitcom.
"It was one of my darker secrets,” he said in an interview promoting his new book. "I was so humiliated. It was a decade of my life."
Lorre got involved in the controversial religion far before he became the "King of Sitcoms," with reports of his involvement resurfacing in 2019.
"I did a lot of crazy s--- when I was young," he told reporters at the time, brushing off his time in the group.
Lorre was first introduced while he was struggling to make it as a musician in Columbus, Oh. He attended a communications course at the church and continued his education after moving to Los Angeles, Calif.
The Perfect Recruit
"Broke, hopeless, searching, frightened,” he recalled. “I was absolutely the perfect recruit."
Naturally, the Scientology officers offered him a "full-court, hard sell," and he signed up to be a Sea Org recruiter, promising the church "one billion years" of his service.
He lasted only two days in the position.
"Contractually, I owe the Church of Scientology a billion years of labor minus two days," he wrote.
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"They promised me the tools to succeed. When you’re 21, 22 and you’re scrambling to succeed, that’s very appealing,” he added.
Lorre eventually got out of Scientology and his financial debt after he landed a job as a writer on Heathcliff and the Catillac Cats.
He and his then-wife, Paula Smith, who joined alongside him, began to feel disillusioned with the church and left it after 10 years. Unfortunately, his choice to leave followed him later on in his career.
He was labeled a "blown Scientologist" by actress Jenna Elfman, who refused to work with him again after starring in his series Dharma & Greg.
No Regrets
"She informed me that, as a ‘blown Scientologist,’ and therefore considered to be a ‘suppressive person,’" he elaborated. "She couldn’t work with me. I found this a little upsetting and told her to f--- herself."
Lorre, who was raised Jewish, later converted to Buddhism.
His new book, which chronicles his legendary television career, time in Scientology and Charlie Sheen's firing from Two and a Half Men, was released October 13.
"I don’t have any regrets," he gushed. "The road that I took led to here."