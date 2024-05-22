12 of the Biggest Celebrity Feuds of All Time: Will Smith and Chris Rock to Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty worked together in the hit series Charmed, but the latter left after the third season. Rumors claimed Doherty exited the show because of her creative differences and her heated tension with her costar, but she broke her silence in December 2023 saying Milano got her fired.

Holly Marie Combs supported Doherty's statement, though Milano dismissed the claims at MegaCon in Orlando in February, explaining, "I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this, and I will just say that I'm sad."

She continued, "I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening."

Milano posted an update on Instagram after the event, explaining she "did not have the power to get anyone fired."