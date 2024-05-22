12 of the Biggest Celebrity Feuds of All Time: Will Smith and Chris Rock to Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty
Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty
Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty worked together in the hit series Charmed, but the latter left after the third season. Rumors claimed Doherty exited the show because of her creative differences and her heated tension with her costar, but she broke her silence in December 2023 saying Milano got her fired.
Holly Marie Combs supported Doherty's statement, though Milano dismissed the claims at MegaCon in Orlando in February, explaining, "I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this, and I will just say that I'm sad."
She continued, "I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening."
Milano posted an update on Instagram after the event, explaining she "did not have the power to get anyone fired."
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears
Celebrity sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have appeared in headlines over the past years because of their feud, which started amid the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship.
After years of drama, Britney said in June 2021 that she wanted to sue her family while fighting to end her conservatorship.
"I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," she said, though she did not name any of her family members.
The siblings exchanged tirades online until Britney's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn as the representative demanded she stop airing false or fantastical grievances while promoting her memoir.
Their feud seemingly ended as Britney updated her fans in June 2023 regarding her reunion with Jamie Lynn and wrote about her in her book.
"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," Britney wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me. "I wish the absolute best for them. She's been through a lot, including teen pregnancy, divorce, and her daughter's near-fatal accident. She's spoken about the pain of growing up in my shadow. I'm working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It's not easy."
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
During the Harper's Bazaar ICONS in New York City in September 2018, rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had a fight after their red carpet appearances. Eyewitnesses said the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker was swearing and shouting at the other hip-hop star, who was reportedly calm and kept her cool.
Police arrived at the venue and escorted Cardi B out. She later took to Instagram to share how the comments about her and her abilities as a mother made her angry.
On the other hand, Nicki accused the "WAP" songstress of "calling Black women roaches."
David Letterman and Jay Leno
Fans thought David Letterman would succeed Johnny Carson when he announced he was leaving The Tonight Show in 1992. But to the public's surprise, Jay Leno scored the gig instead.
As soon as the feud started, the documentary series The Story of Late Night welcomed Tonight Show with Jay Leno monologue writer, Jimmy Brogan, who claimed Leno had a secret deal to lead the NBC show.
Despite the feud, the duo hinted over the years they had fixed things already.
"The idea that there was a huge rift between me and Dave — yeah, of course there was," Leno wrote in the open letter to Letterman when the latter received the Mark Twain Prize in 2017. "And our shows were very competitive. Whether it's two sports teams, or two boxers, you can trash talk each other, but it doesn't mean you don't respect each other."
Elton John and Madonna
Before Elton John and Madonna began praising each other again, they feuded for years until it became more apparent when they attended the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.
The "Back That Up To The Beat" singer was nominated in the Best Original Song category, and John told Carson Daly that Madonna did not have a chance. The Queen of Pop won the title afterward.
Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan
Aaron Carter was reportedly the reason why Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan fought in 2003.
Duff dated Carter after meeting on the set of Lizzie McGuire in 2001 and stayed together for a year-and-a-half. The "I'm All About You" hitmaker reportedly left her to date Lohan.
When Carter returned to Duff again, Lohan accused her of stealing her boyfriend — which the A Cinderella Story denied in her interview with Allure Magazine in 2008. They also patched things up a few years later.
"We are both adults and whatever happened, happened when we were young," Duff told People. "It's over. She's really fun. We were hanging out the other night and she's a nice girl."
- Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Bringing Son to the Super Bowl After Asking Fans to Donate to His Baseball Team's Fundraiser
- Shannen Doherty Fires Back After Alyssa Milano Denies She Got Her Axed From 'Charmed': 'There Is No Revisionist History Happening'
- 'I'm Sad': Alyssa Milano Addresses Holly Marie Combs' Claim She Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'
Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's feud reportedly started because of money. The Telegraph reported in 2008 that Cattrall wanted a bigger salary after discovering Parker's earnings compared to what she had been receiving.
Because of her demand, Cattrall's character was reportedly written out of And Just Like That.
Cattrall, however, shared a different explanation regarding her absence in the new flick.
"I was never asked to be part of the reboot," she explained. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."
Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow
Martha Stewart called out Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014 when the latter launched her business, Goop.
"She just needs to be quiet," Stewart told Porter Magazine. "She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart."
Stewart previously called Blake Lively's lifestyle site "stupid" during her interview with HuffPost Entertainment.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were already fighting when they were kids, and their hostility toward each other worsened when they debuted in the industry and got nominated in the same category for the Oscars in 1942.
After Fontaine died in 2013, de Havilland denied they had a feud.
"I cannot think of a single instance wherein I initiated hostile behavior," she told USA Today. "But I can think of many occasions where my reaction to deliberately inconsiderate behavior was defensive."
She continued, "Dragon Lady, as I eventually decided to call her, was a brilliant, multi-talented person, but with an astigmatism in her perception of people and events which often caused her to react in an unfair and even injurious way."
Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere
Sylvester Stallone admitted in a 2006 interview that he and Richard Gere never hit it off after working together in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush.
"He would strut around in his oversized motorcycle jacket like he was the baddest knight at the round table," Stallone claimed.
He detailed more of their fights, including the time Gere brought food to set.
"I said, 'That thing is going to drip all over the place.' He said, 'Don't worry about it.' I said, 'If it gets on my pants, you're gonna know about it.' He proceeds to bite into the chicken and a small, greasy river of mustard lands on my thigh. I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car," Stallone said in the same interview.
Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift and Kanye West launched their epic feud when the "Jesus Is King" rapper infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV's Video Music Awards in 2009. While they reconciled afterward, they renewed their fight when West released his song, "Famous," where he rapped about making the "Lover" singer — whom he referred to as a b---- — famous.
Will Smith and Chris Rock
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costars Will Smith and Chris Rock shocked the attendees with the infamous Oscars slap in 2022. At the time, Rock was introducing the Best Documentary nominees when he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, using a G.I. Jane reference.
After hitting Chris, Will told him not to mention Jada's name. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement afterward that condemned the After Earth actor's behavior and announced the launch of a formal review.
In July 2022, Will posted a video on his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in which he apologized to Chris.
"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."
In October 2023, Jada told People she had not spoken to Chris after the incident.
"I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace," she went on.