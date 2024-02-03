'I'm Sad': Alyssa Milano Addresses Holly Marie Combs' Claim She Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'
Alyssa Milano finally shut down Holly Marie Combs’ claim that she got Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed.
While speaking at a Charmed panel hosted by MegaCon Orlando this week, the actress addressed her costar’s allegation she placed an ultimatum on producers that it was “her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.”
“I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this,” Milano began. “I will just say that I’m sad.”
“I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life,” the 51-year-old added. “I’m the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”
Charmed ran for a total of eight seasons, however, Doherty’s character was killed off at the end of Season 3 due to the supposed drama between castmates.
“I’m sad that people can’t move past it,” she continued. “I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us.”
The brunette beauty noted that the years she filmed the show were “hard” for her.
“I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma,” she explained, “and that’s not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma.”
“I’ve worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people,” she noted.
The celeb then shared she wish Doherty and Combs were there to discuss the issue, as she felt she has apologized for “whatever part [she] played in the situation.”
To conclude, she stated, “This is the uncomfortable part that I wish was different. So apologies to all of you who love us anyway.”
The crowd then busted into a loud applause for the Insatiable alum, who previously worked on Charmed for all seasons from 1998-2006.
As OK! previously reported, Milano was prompted to discuss the drama after costars Combs and Doherty talked about the situation on the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress’ "Let's Be Clear" podcast.
Combs shared that after Shannen was fired, she asked the series’ producer Jonathan Levin what happened.
"He said, 'We didn't mean to — but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Combs said.
Combs alleged Milano had a case building against Doherty for "every time she felt uncomfortable on set." However, the Pretty Little Liars alum could not remember any "harsh words” being exchanged or "public brawls" taking place during filming.
"There are actually people who behave badly and get away with it," Combs explained. "I don't think people understand that never happened here."