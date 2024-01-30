10 Biggest Grammy Snubs Over the Years — From Michael Jackson to Kanye West

At the 2015 Grammys, Beck ultimately beat Beyoncé's self-titled album with Morning Phase, which won the Album of the Year.

Even Kanye West stormed the stage again to express his disapproval over Beck's win instead of the "Halo" hitmaker.

"Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé," West told E! after the ceremony. "At this point we tired of it because what happens is when you keep on diminishing art and not respecting the craft and smacking people in the face after they deliver monumental feats in music, you're disrespectful to inspiration."