10 Biggest Grammy Snubs Over the Years — From Michael Jackson to Kanye West
50 Cent Didn't Win Best New Artist
50 Cent conquered the music industry by storm when he officially debuted his solo album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. He broke records when it appeared on Billboard 200 at No. 1 and sold nearly a million within the first week of the release.
However, Evanescence won Best New Artist in 2004.
Adele Knew Beyoncé Deserved to Win
Adele did not celebrate her Album of the Year win at the 2017 Grammy Awards — instead, she said Beyoncé's Lemonade should have scored the gramophone instead.
"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," the "Hello" singer said while trying to hold back tears. "This album was so monumental, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f------ adore you."
Beck Beat Beyoncé
At the 2015 Grammys, Beck ultimately beat Beyoncé's self-titled album with Morning Phase, which won the Album of the Year.
Even Kanye West stormed the stage again to express his disapproval over Beck's win instead of the "Halo" hitmaker.
"Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé," West told E! after the ceremony. "At this point we tired of it because what happens is when you keep on diminishing art and not respecting the craft and smacking people in the face after they deliver monumental feats in music, you're disrespectful to inspiration."
Guns N' Roses Have Yet to Win an Award
Despite being an award-winning band, Guns N' Roses has only been nominated thrice at the Grammys — and they have yet to win an award. Their nominations included Best Hard Rock Performance for G N'R Lies and Best Hard Rock Performance With Vocal for Use Your Illusion I and "Live And Let Die."
Kanye West Lost to Herbie Hancock
Kanye West made it to the Grammys' nomination list for his third studio album, Graduation, strengthening his empire as one of the top Grammy winners in history.
However, the record did not score the Album of the Year award at the 50th Grammy Awards after Herbie Hancock nabbed it with River: The Joni Letters.
Herbie Hancock Outshined Amy Winehouse Too
Hancock did not only beat West but also Amy Winehouse and her album Back to Black, which became her last project before her death. Per Winehouse's fans, she deserved to win the Album of the Year award, as well, after sweeping the other three recognitions.
Lady Gaga Lost Album of the Year
Lady Gaga received nominations for her albums in the past, but she got snubbed for Album of the Year twice after Taylor Swift's Fearless and Arcade Fire's The Suburbs received the awards.
Michael Jackson Lost Against The Police
Michael Jackson savored eight awards for his second solo album, Thriller, during the 26th Annual Grammy Awards in 1984. However, it failed to win Song of the Year after The Police bagged the award with "Every Breath You Take."
No Hip-Hop Stars Were Invited
The hip-hop industry waited three decades before a recording — D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince's Parents Just Don't Understand" — won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989. Despite the record-breaking feat, no rapper or hip-hop group was invited to the show that year.
No Win for Kendrick Lamar
At the 2016 installment of the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar scored 11 nominations and beat Eminem as the hip-hop artist with the most nominations in a single year at that time. He won in five categories but got snubbed for Album of the Year and Song of the Year awards.