Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Parties With Celeb Pals After Divorce: Photos

Bijou Phillips radiated joy at a star-studded soirée for skincare mogul Tina Chen Craig's birthday on Sunday, August 24. "S--- Birthday Tina," Phillips, 45, shared via her Instagram Stories, posting a lively group photo from the celebration.

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram Bijou Phillips shared a birthday tribute to Tina Chen Craig on Instagram.

The actress dazzled in a sleek black dress while lounging on a velvet couch alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her daughters, Farrah, 36, and Alexia, 28. Mauricio Umansky, Richards' estranged husband, stood behind the trio, flashing a "rock and roll" sign. The party also featured Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, along with film producer Jeff Beacher, making the gathering a dazzling affair.

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram The star-studded soirée also included the Hilton sisters and Mauricio Umansky.

Phillips continued the birthday festivities on her social media, posting another slide that read, "Happy birthday, Tina." Richards, 56, shared Phillips' post on her own Stories, as did the birthday girl herself. Hilton Rothschild celebrated the occasion with her Instagram tribute as well, writing, "Always the life of the party. Best fashion friend. Wishing you the best year!"

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram Bijou Phillips is navigating motherhood after divorcing Danny Masterson.

Amid the celebration, Phillips has been navigating significant changes in her life following her divorce from actor Danny Masterson. The That '70s Show star, 49, received a 30-year prison sentence in 2023 after being found guilty of sexual assault in cases from the early 2000s. Masterson, who has consistently maintained his innocence since his 2020 arrest, filed an appeal in 2024. Phillips, who was married to Masterson from 2011 until their separation, expressed her trust in his character in a letter to the judge before his sentencing.

"I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father," she wrote, highlighting their 11-year-old daughter, Fianna. "He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable." She added, "More than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with 'I love you too much Daddy.' We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."

Source: Mega Bijou Phillips started dating Jamie Mazur.