or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bijou Phillips
OK LogoNEWS

Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Dines Out With Their Daughter as Disgraced Actor Appeals Rape Conviction: Photos

Composite photo of Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Source: mega

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from imprisoned Danny Masterson in September 2023.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bijou Phillips is keeping calm and carrying on as estranged husband Danny Masterson appeals his rape conviction.

On the night of Wednesday, December 18, the actress watched their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, in a school holiday performance and then took the tot out to eat.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson estranged wife bijou phillips daughter appeal conviction photos
Source: @bijouphillips

Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, snapped selfies with their daughter, Fianna, while out to eat.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillips — who filed for divorce from the disgraced star and requested sold custody in September 2023 — shared two selfies from their meal, including one where Fianna gave a look to the camera while her mom, 44, kissed her head.

The sweet pictures come at the same time Masterson, 48, filed an appeal over his rape conviction and life long prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson estranged wife bijou phillips daughter appeal conviction photos
Source: @bijouphillips

Masterson agreed to give his ex sole custody of their 10-year-old child.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, December 18, Masterson's lawyer Cliff Gardner claimed several errors and biases "violated" his client's "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."

Gardner argued the trial "was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him," adding, "there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury."

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson estranged wife bijou phillips daughter appeal conviction photos
Source: mega

The 'That 70's Show' star recently filed an appeal to his rape conviction.

MORE ON:
Bijou Phillips

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The appeal "represents only one part of Danny’s challenge to his convictions," as Gardner is advocating for "Danny's complete exoneration" after he was convicted in 2023 of raping two women 20 years prior.

Though Phillips stood by the That 70's Show alum throughout his trial, she filed to end their 12-year marriage two weeks after he was found guilty and sentence to life behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

"A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold. Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," one source explained last year to a news outlet of her decision. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson estranged wife bijou phillips daughter appeal conviction photos
Source: mega

The mom-of-one supported Masterson throughout his trial but filed for divorce a few months after he was found guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny. She is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce," the insider continued. "Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department."

The mom-of-one has allowed her estranged spouse to maintain a relationship with their little girl while he's behind bars, and she even brought Fianna to his prison in March to celebrate his 48th birthday.

Prior to his conviction and their split, the Raising Hope actress raved over his parenting in a character letter.

"Danny is an amazing father," she spilled at the time. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.