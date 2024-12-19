Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Dines Out With Their Daughter as Disgraced Actor Appeals Rape Conviction: Photos
Bijou Phillips is keeping calm and carrying on as estranged husband Danny Masterson appeals his rape conviction.
On the night of Wednesday, December 18, the actress watched their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, in a school holiday performance and then took the tot out to eat.
Phillips — who filed for divorce from the disgraced star and requested sold custody in September 2023 — shared two selfies from their meal, including one where Fianna gave a look to the camera while her mom, 44, kissed her head.
The sweet pictures come at the same time Masterson, 48, filed an appeal over his rape conviction and life long prison sentence.
On Wednesday, December 18, Masterson's lawyer Cliff Gardner claimed several errors and biases "violated" his client's "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."
Gardner argued the trial "was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him," adding, "there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury."
The appeal "represents only one part of Danny’s challenge to his convictions," as Gardner is advocating for "Danny's complete exoneration" after he was convicted in 2023 of raping two women 20 years prior.
Though Phillips stood by the That 70's Show alum throughout his trial, she filed to end their 12-year marriage two weeks after he was found guilty and sentence to life behind bars.
"A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold. Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," one source explained last year to a news outlet of her decision. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny. She is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce," the insider continued. "Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department."
The mom-of-one has allowed her estranged spouse to maintain a relationship with their little girl while he's behind bars, and she even brought Fianna to his prison in March to celebrate his 48th birthday.
Prior to his conviction and their split, the Raising Hope actress raved over his parenting in a character letter.
"Danny is an amazing father," she spilled at the time. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."