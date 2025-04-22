Model Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Photos

On Sunday, April 20, the model shared several photos and videos from a trip to a breathtakingly gorgeous tropical location.

Bar Refaeli is living it up on spring break!

The first image showed Refaeli wearing a brown bikini while she floated on her back in crystal clear blue water, while the second shot pictured her mid-air as she jumped off a boat.

The star, 39, simply captioned the upload with the following emojis: "🐬🏝️🥥."

The model showed off her flawless figure in a brown bikini.

Other images displayed her scenic surroundings, with trees and rocks lining the area.

The mom-of-three also posted a selfie and wrapped up her set with a video of herself sunbathing while lying on her stomach and a man tanning next to her — though it's unclear if it was her husband, Adi Ezra, 50, or someone else.

The star's mom left fire emojis in the comments section, while one fan called her "so natural and so beautiful 🥰🥰."

Many of her Instagram followers asked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner where she was vacationing.