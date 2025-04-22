Model Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Photos
Bar Refaeli is living it up on spring break!
On Sunday, April 20, the model shared several photos and videos from a trip to a breathtakingly gorgeous tropical location.
The star, 39, simply captioned the upload with the following emojis: "🐬🏝️🥥."
The first image showed Refaeli wearing a brown bikini while she floated on her back in crystal clear blue water, while the second shot pictured her mid-air as she jumped off a boat.
Other images displayed her scenic surroundings, with trees and rocks lining the area.
The mom-of-three also posted a selfie and wrapped up her set with a video of herself sunbathing while lying on her stomach and a man tanning next to her — though it's unclear if it was her husband, Adi Ezra, 50, or someone else.
The star's mom left fire emojis in the comments section, while one fan called her "so natural and so beautiful 🥰🥰."
Many of her Instagram followers asked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner where she was vacationing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the fashionista wore a different brown swimsuit in a social media post she made a few days earlier, as this time she was rocking a one-piece.
Refaeli previously explained that becoming a mother didn't taken a toll on the confidence she has in proudly showing off her body.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden. I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman," she shared in a past interview. "I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
"I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," the star continued. "I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."
The X Factor Israel host is a mom to two daughters and one son with Ezra, whom she married in 2015.
She was previously married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005.
Prior to ever walking down the aisle, Refaeli became known for her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.
The two dated from 2005 to 2009, and they briefly rekindled things in 2010 before splitting once again the following year.