NEWS Bar Refaeli Flaunts Body After Getting a Massage: Photos Source: MEGA; @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli stunned in a massage selfie as she wore a skimpy white dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Bar Refaeli is pampering herself! The 39-year-old supermodel gave fans a glimpse into her self-care routine on Instagram, posting a mirror selfie right after getting a massage.

Article continues below advertisement

Standing in what looked like a sleek bathroom, she snapped the pic with the caption, “Massage face.” She kept it light and breezy in a white eyelet mini dress with delicate spaghetti straps. Her hair was tossed up into a messy bun, and she flashed a relaxed smile for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli shared a post-massage selfie in a white mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

The spa day snap comes just days after Refaeli wowed fans with a racy photo shoot, wearing a black lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination. In one shot, she stretched out on a soft pink floor, showing off her sculpted frame in a barely there lace bra and tiny matching bottoms. With one hand in her hair and her famous smolder locked in, she looked totally in control.

Article continues below advertisement

Another photo showed her reaching upward, flashing her toned abs and glancing away from the camera. She kept the styling simple and classy, rocking just a delicate diamond necklace for a touch of glam. Fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry snaps. “Beautiful atractive and charming 💓,” one person commented. “Gorgeously Fantabulous ❤️,” another wrote. “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a follower simply said. Someone else kept it short and sweet, writing, “Hot ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram The model recently posed in lace lingerie that wowed fans.

Article continues below advertisement

A few days later, on Sunday, June 1, the Israeli beauty showed off her softer side in honor of Shavuot. She posted a dreamy shot of herself in a silky white dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with silver hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a chic black handbag. Her long hair flowed over her shoulders as she smiled in front of a beige backdrop.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She kept the celebration going with friends, swapping outfits for a sleeveless white top and topping her look with a homemade flower crown bursting with color. In the next clip, she revealed she made the crown herself, sitting on the grass and showing off her creation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram The Israeli beauty celebrated Shavuot with a flower crown and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Refaeli didn’t stop there — later, she hit the gym in a navy sports bra and black leggings. She even zoomed in on her toned midsection as she tossed her hair into another messy bun.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli also showed off her abs at the gym in a workout video.