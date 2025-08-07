Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is showing off her new physique! The 30-year-old model and media personality gave fans a raw look into her sobriety journey on Instagram, sharing a sizzling mirror selfie in a red lace bra and matching underwear. The post highlighted how her body’s changed since she gave up booze.

“No alcohol versus alcohol 👀 swipe to see the difference,” she captioned the pic, using hashtags, including #soberjourney and #bodymindspirit.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden is glowing post-sobriety.

Looking fresh-faced and glowing, Stodden posed in her bedroom with radiant skin and a noticeably toned figure. Alongside the new snap, she also included a throwback from her drinking days, wearing a baby blue bikini and looking more bloated.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden is celebrating more nearly two weeks alcohol-free.

Followers quickly flooded the comments section with love and support. “Before and after, you’re still a gorgeous woman,” one person wrote. “But when your inside feels as good as your outside? That’s a win. Proud of you sharing your journey with us!” Another fan added, “You're a survivor girl and you inspire me, keep it up ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you are amazing.” “You look great in both but I’m glad you’re happier and feeling better,” someone else chimed in. A fourth wrote, “Both look amazing. It is just how you feel. I actually like the second one. But like I said, it is how you feel about it and no alcohol is always better.” One user summed it up, writing, “Fit, fun and fabulous!”

The post dropped just days after Stodden hit a major milestone — one full week without alcohol. In another mirror selfie from her bathroom, she rocked a brown sports bra and light blue lounge pants, putting her abs and signature curves on full display. Her platinum blonde hair was styled down the middle, and her tattoos peeked out in all the right places.

Source: MEGA The former TV personality said she wants to be 'fully present' in her life.

“1 week no alcohol! 🥹🩵 Week 2… I’m coming for you 💪🏻 #healing,” she captioned the update.

That post comes not long after Stodden shared the big news that she’s done with drinking for good. In a heartfelt message, she opened up about making the decision to walk away from alcohol and focus on her healing journey.

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden said she was 'breaking up' with alcohol.

“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she shared. “Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she wrote.