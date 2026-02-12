or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Hailey Bieber
PHOTOS

Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Scorches in Hot Selfie as She Debuts Beauty Brand Rhode in Australia

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA;@haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber Wear Bikini While Debuting Rhode In Australia

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber was less business, more about her bikini while debuting Rhode in Australia.

The model, 29, stripped down to a strapless yellow two-piece in a makeup-free mirror selfie on Wednesday, February 11.

Bieber captured the photo using the viral Rhode Lip Case as she posed in the bathroom of her hotel room, with scenic views of Sydney in the background. Her hair was slightly damp, and she accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber Launched Rhode in Australia

Image of Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in Australia.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in Australia.

This week, the beauty mogul launched Rhode at Mecca Cosmetica after years of her products not being available in Australia.

"We are proud to announce our global expansion to Australia and New Zealand, bringing the world of Rhode to even more places and faces," she said in a statement. "When launching into the Australian market, we looked for a globally aligned partner and Mecca was that perfect fit."

Image of Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode.

Bieber further expressed her excitement over the launch in a Thursday, February 12, interview with Vogue Australia.

“Expanding Rhode into new markets is always exciting, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. I’ve always imagined Rhode on shelves around the world, and bringing it to Australia and New Zealand feels like a major milestone in our journey,” she said. “Seeing the excitement from our community here over the years has meant so much to me, and it’s been amazing to feel the buzz here… Finally being able to share Rhode with our community here is a really special moment for us all.”

The company is also launching a pop-up Rhode Bakery in Sydney Australia, as well as an exclusive Peptide Lip Treatment available solely for people in Australia and New Zealand.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Billion-Dollar Rhode Sale

Image of Hailey Bieber sold Rhode for $1 billion.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber sold Rhode for $1 billion.

Bieber sold Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion last May.

"For me, everything with Rhode, I have my hopes for it, and then I feel like it always exceeds my hopes and expectations. Everything that has happened with this brand has far eclipsed anything I could have ever dreamed of and hoped for," she gushed in an interview with GQ.

What Is Hailey Bieber Doing With $1 Billion?

Image of Hailey Bieber wants to expand Rhode internationally.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber wants to expand Rhode internationally.

In October 2025, the mom revealed that she plans to use the money to support her 1-year-old son, Jack.

"I want to preserve that for my son's future," she told WSJ. Magazine. "It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it."

The star — who is splitting $800 million in cash and stock with Rhode CEO Nick Vlahos and co-founders Lauren Ratner and Michael D. Ratner — does not want to spend the large sum frivolously.

"I would like to invest it wisely,” Hailey asserted.

