Hailey Bieber Bares All, Goes Pantsless in Husband Justin's Latest Racy Campaign

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber dared to bare it all for her husband Justin Bieber's latest SKYLRK campaign. In a Reel posted via Instagram on Monday, February 9, the Rhode Beauty founder, 29, wore a hooded leather jacket and white T-shirt on top with just a pair of underwear on the bottom.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber stripped down to her underwear in Justin Bieber's latest campaign.

"Friday @skylrk * @haileybieber," Justin, 31, captioned the upload from his personal account, tagging his wife's handle. The sultry video began with Hailey seated, her arms wrapped around her knees as she gave the camera a fierce smolder. In the next shot, the influencer rose to her feet for a full-body reveal, finishing the cool girl look with cat-eye glasses.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shared a racy new campaign featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Obsessed With Justin and Hailey Bieber's Collaboration

Source: MEGA Fans praised Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's latest collaboration.

Fans of the A-listers immediately took to the comments section to share their messages of praise. "SHE’S HIS MUSE IN EVERYTHING IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL 🥹🤍," one fan wrote, while another added, "HE WAS SO RIGHT !!! HAILEY IS SO ICONIC !!!" "To be loved the way justin loves hailey🤍," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Lacked PDA at 2026 Super Bowl

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber lacked PDA while attending the Super Bowl.

Justin and Hailey were most recently spotted at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 9. Though the pair attended the sporting event together, a body language expert exclusively explained to OK! that their lack of PDA may hint at issues between the couple. While the stars sat next to each other at one point, Inbaal Honigman said Hailey's "crossed legs" being "angled away" from the "Peaches" singer suggested "she feels sociable and friendly, and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner." Their lack of eye contact was also a point of contention. "The couple glance away from each other, which is a subtle way to take some time out from each other. Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they're effectively blocking one another," she explained on behalf of Casino.ca. "His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says 'do what you want,' showing that he doesn't care."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Faced Similar Reports at 2026 Grammys

Source: MEGA Social media users criticized Justin Bieber for not helping Hailey Bieber on the red carpet.