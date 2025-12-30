or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Hot Mom Alert! Justin Bieber Shares Drool-Worthy Bikini Photo of Wife Hailey on Vacation

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber published a spicy snapshot of his wife, Hailey, wearing a bikini by the beach.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is focusing on family this holiday season.

The “YUKON” singer, 31, shared an image of his wife, Hailey Bieber, spilling out of a black bikini top on vacation on Tuesday, December 30.

The model made a kissy face as she lounged on the beach, donning a navy New York Yankees baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hailey Bieber stunned in a cleavage-baring swimsuit.
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber stunned in a cleavage-baring swimsuit.

Elsewhere in Justin’s photo dump were two snapshots of his son, Jack, 1, watching Dragon Tales on the television. The infant was laser-focused on the screen as he cozied up on the floor, wearing a light blue tank top.

The Instagram carousel was capped off with photos of chickens and a bird.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hailey and Justin Bieber share a one-year-old son.
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 1-year-old son.

Although the singer left his post captionless, fans flooded the comments section with praise for his wife and child.

“Jack watching Dragon Tales just like I used to when I was little 🥹❤️,” one person gushed.

Justine Skye added, “DRAGON TAILS! ugh .. yes let he go turn that on.”

Others were more focused on Hailey and complimented her appearance.

“Your wife is hooooot,” one user wrote, while another agreed, “Your wife is so pretty.”

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Hailey and Justin Bieber Spend Christmas?

Image of Hailey and Justin Bieber cozied up in coats on Christmas.
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber cozied up in coats on Christmas.

The couple — who got married in 2018 — spent Christmas together. On December 25, Justin published a sweet selfie cuddling up to his wife outdoors. He stayed warm in a white puffer jacket, while his woman sported black fur with sunglasses and a red scarf.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS 🫂🎅❤️,” the musician wrote.

A few days later, he showed support for Hailey’s beauty brand, sharing a selfie wearing her pimple patch.

“Tokyo photo dump with the new @rhode Blemish stickersssss,” Justin captioned a photo of himself in a brown jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Value Privacy in Their Relationship

image of Hailey Bieber said breakup rumors surrounding her relationship are 'not real.'
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber said breakup rumors surrounding her relationship are 'not real.'

Although the pop star recently published photos of his family, Hailey stressed the importance of privacy in their relationship.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ in November. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

The couple faced breakup rumors earlier this year, but the Rhode founder shut down the buzz.

"It's not real," she said in July. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.