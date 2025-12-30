Hot Mom Alert! Justin Bieber Shares Drool-Worthy Bikini Photo of Wife Hailey on Vacation

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is focusing on family this holiday season. The “YUKON” singer, 31, shared an image of his wife, Hailey Bieber, spilling out of a black bikini top on vacation on Tuesday, December 30. The model made a kissy face as she lounged on the beach, donning a navy New York Yankees baseball cap.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber stunned in a cleavage-baring swimsuit.

Elsewhere in Justin’s photo dump were two snapshots of his son, Jack, 1, watching Dragon Tales on the television. The infant was laser-focused on the screen as he cozied up on the floor, wearing a light blue tank top. The Instagram carousel was capped off with photos of chickens and a bird.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 1-year-old son.

Although the singer left his post captionless, fans flooded the comments section with praise for his wife and child. “Jack watching Dragon Tales just like I used to when I was little 🥹❤️,” one person gushed. Justine Skye added, “DRAGON TAILS! ugh .. yes let he go turn that on.” Others were more focused on Hailey and complimented her appearance. “Your wife is hooooot,” one user wrote, while another agreed, “Your wife is so pretty.”

How Did Hailey and Justin Bieber Spend Christmas?

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber cozied up in coats on Christmas.

The couple — who got married in 2018 — spent Christmas together. On December 25, Justin published a sweet selfie cuddling up to his wife outdoors. He stayed warm in a white puffer jacket, while his woman sported black fur with sunglasses and a red scarf. “MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS 🫂🎅❤️,” the musician wrote. A few days later, he showed support for Hailey’s beauty brand, sharing a selfie wearing her pimple patch. “Tokyo photo dump with the new @rhode Blemish stickersssss,” Justin captioned a photo of himself in a brown jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Value Privacy in Their Relationship

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber said breakup rumors surrounding her relationship are 'not real.'