Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber just turned up the heat again! As part of her latest Rhode photo shoot on Tuesday, October 6, the 28-year-old model shared sizzling photos of herself wearing a black matching bra and panties. In one sultry shot, the model lounged on a bed, holding a Rhode-branded bag across her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

The next photo showed Bieber standing in front of a rack of chic coats and textured pieces, still rocking the same sleek lingerie. She struck a soft side pose, showing off her toned back as the Rhode bag rested casually on her hip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber showed off her figure in a black lingerie set.

Article continues below advertisement

She then switched things up with a playful vibe — relaxing on crisp white sheets with under-eye patches on, her hand resting under her chin. The natural light added a dewy finish to her skin, giving the photo a mix of real and glamorous energy.

Article continues below advertisement

In another shot, she leaned slightly forward on the bed, framed by neutral tones that make her dark lingerie stand out even more. The final picture captured her sitting cross-legged with her back turned, flaunting the curve-hugging T-back design as the minimalist background kept the spotlight on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The mom-of-one looked stunning during her Rhode photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Bieber has showed off a bold look. The Rhode founder flaunted her backside in baby yellow lingerie on the streets of Paris, France, on September 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber showed her backside in one shot.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She paired the cheeky look with sheer tights and black high boots, confidently turning around and showing off the daring fit. In another shot, she playfully posed for the camera — touching her hips, slipping the straps of her one-piece off her shoulders, and teasing fans with her signature allure.

Article continues below advertisement

To cap it off, Bieber ended her post with a short clip of the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the night sky, captioning the carousel, “💋 bisou.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber didn’t just bring the heat to social media — she also brought her style front row at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, where she proudly supported bestie Bella Hadid.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hi gorgeous,” she captioned an Instagram Story of Hadid strutting down the runway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The 28-year-old model posed on a bed with a Rhode-branded bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber, who once admitted she felt “inferior” to her model friends like Kendall Jenner and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, seems to have fully embraced her place in the spotlight. “My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that,” she told Vogue Australia. “I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells and Gigi…they’re all tall and doing every runway.”