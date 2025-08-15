or
Article continues below advertisement
Bikini-Clad Halle Berry Hits Back at Ex in Savage Dig: 'Cooking, Cleaning and Mothering'

halle berry bikini dig
Source: MEGA;@halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in a bikini while clapping back at David Justice’s comments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Updated 7:29 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry seems unbothered on her 59th birthday!

On August 14, the Catwoman star hit Instagram with a little birthday glow and a not-so-subtle dig at her first husband, David Justice, who recently criticized her as a wife and mom.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Catwoman' star wore a mustard bikini in tropical vacation photos.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

The 'Catwoman' star wore a mustard bikini in tropical vacation photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Her post was a sun-soaked series from a tropical getaway, including one steamy shot of her laughing straight into the camera. She rocked a mustard ribbed bikini, a layered necklace, vintage sunnies and a blue-and-white bandana tied over her hair as she displayed her cleavage front and center.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote with a clear nod to Justice’s comments.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Halle Berry shared photos from her 59th birthday celebration on Instagram.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry shared photos from her 59th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Berry also showed an envelope with “MOM” written in colorful pen and a heart, seemingly a sweet note from her kids.

Berry shares her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, born in 2008 with Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, born in 2013 with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

In another snap, she cozied up with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, lounging on a bed as they snacked on chips.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ALL THE SMOKE/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

The shade comes just days after Justice aired out their past during an August 7 episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast.

The former Atlanta Braves player said Berry “wasn’t the homemaker” he had pictured during their 1993 to 1997 marriage.

MORE ON:
Halle Berry

Article continues below advertisement
image of Halle Berry's caption responded to her ex-husband’s recent comments.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry's caption responded to her ex-husband’s recent comments.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was young, and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast,” Justice explained. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.”

He added, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”

Article continues below advertisement

Justice even revealed Berry was the one who popped the question after knowing each other for "five months.” The two met in the early ’90s at an MTV celebrity baseball game, where Berry reportedly slipped her number to a mutual friend.

Article continues below advertisement
image of David Justice discussed their marriage on a podcast.
Source: @23davidjustice/Instagram;MEGA

David Justice discussed their marriage on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?” Justice said. “I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment.”

"We honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” Justice said. “If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it."

