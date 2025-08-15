Bikini-Clad Halle Berry Hits Back at Ex in Savage Dig: 'Cooking, Cleaning and Mothering'

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry seems unbothered on her 59th birthday! On August 14, the Catwoman star hit Instagram with a little birthday glow and a not-so-subtle dig at her first husband, David Justice, who recently criticized her as a wife and mom.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram The 'Catwoman' star wore a mustard bikini in tropical vacation photos.

Her post was a sun-soaked series from a tropical getaway, including one steamy shot of her laughing straight into the camera. She rocked a mustard ribbed bikini, a layered necklace, vintage sunnies and a blue-and-white bandana tied over her hair as she displayed her cleavage front and center. “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote with a clear nod to Justice’s comments.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry shared photos from her 59th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Berry also showed an envelope with “MOM” written in colorful pen and a heart, seemingly a sweet note from her kids. Berry shares her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, born in 2008 with Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, born in 2013 with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. In another snap, she cozied up with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, lounging on a bed as they snacked on chips.

Source: ALL THE SMOKE/YouTube

The shade comes just days after Justice aired out their past during an August 7 episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast. The former Atlanta Braves player said Berry “wasn’t the homemaker” he had pictured during their 1993 to 1997 marriage.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry's caption responded to her ex-husband’s recent comments.

“I was young, and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast,” Justice explained. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.” He added, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”

Justice even revealed Berry was the one who popped the question after knowing each other for "five months.” The two met in the early ’90s at an MTV celebrity baseball game, where Berry reportedly slipped her number to a mutual friend.

Source: @23davidjustice/Instagram;MEGA David Justice discussed their marriage on a podcast.

“I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?” Justice said. “I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment.”