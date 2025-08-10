or
Halle Berry's Ex David Justice Blasts Actress for Not Cooking and Cleaning Before Ending Their Romance: 'I Don't Know If My Heart Was Really Into It'

photo of David Justice and Halle Berry
Source: mega

David Justice claimed Halle Berry didn't 'cook' or 'clean' while they were married.

Aug. 10 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Halle Berry’s ex-husband David Justice blasted the Catwoman actress on a new episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast.

The former MLB player, known for his time with the Atlanta Braves, dished that Berry wasn’t the homemaker he hoped she would be during their marriage between 1993 and 1997.

David Justice Says Halle Berry Wasn't 'Motherly'

photo of David Justice was married to Halle Berry from 1993 to 1997
Source: @AllTheSmokeProductions/YouTube

David Justice was married to Halle Berry from 1993 to 1997.

“I was young, and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast,” Justice explained on the Thursday, August 7, episode. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.”

The sports commentator continued, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”

Halle Berry Proposes to David Justice

photo of Halle Berry proposed to David Justice after five months together
Source: mega

Halle Berry proposed to David Justice after five months together.

Justice recalled how Berry “asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months.” The former couple met in the early 1990s during an MTV celebrity baseball game. The actress reportedly slipped her phone number to a mutual acquaintance, leading to their whirlwind romance.

“I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?” Justice explained of Berry’s proposal. “I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment.”

Halle Berry

David Justice Says Halle Berry Marriage Would Have Worked If They Went to 'Therapy'

photo of David Justice suggested that going to therapy would have helped his marriage to Halle Berry
Source: @23davidjustice/Instagram

David Justice suggested that going to therapy would have helped his marriage to Halle Berry.

Despite their different outlooks on what a relationship should be, the MLB player told the podcast host he thinks he and the Hollywood star could have lasted if they had utilized one key element.

“We honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” Justice shared. “If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it.”

Halle Berry Thanks Boyfriend Van Hunt for Showing Her Real Love

photo of Halle Berry is happily committed to Van Hunt
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry is happily committed to Van Hunt.

Berry went on to marry and divorce two more times after the end of her relationship with Justice. From 2001 to 2005, she was married to Eric Benét. Berry was then married to Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

The Bruised actress is currently dating musician Van Hunt. Although he proposed to her, Berry has left the question unanswered. However, she credited her boyfriend for showing her what love really was during a speech at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

“Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like,” she said. “And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me.”

