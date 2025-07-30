or
Halle Berry, 58, Flaunts Enviable Bikini Body on Scenic Vacation With Partner Van Hunt and Her Son Maceo: Photos

Source: @halleberry/instagram

Halle Berry showed off her figure while on vacation with longtime love Van Hunt and her son, Maceo.

July 30 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Halle Berry is having the time of her life this summer!

Over the past few days, the actress has documented her road trip, where she's been joined by son Maceo and longtime love Van Hunt.

Her most recent social media upload came on Tuesday, July 29, where she posed in a bikini in front of a rock formation at Lake Powell.

Halle Berry's Vacation Snaps

Halle Berry showed off her fabulous figure while on vacation.
Source: @halleberry/instagram

Halle Berry showed off her fabulous figure while on vacation.

The star, 58, stunned in a cream and black two-piece, which accentuated her enviable abs.

"Then we found this slice of heaven! Swipe to end for a little surprise message…" she captioned the post, which also featured a selfie while on a boat exploring the lake. Her words were referring to the last slide, which was a video of Berry yelling, "I love you!" into the rocky area, allowing for a loud echo.

The actress explored Lake Powell with partner Van Hunt and her son, Maceo.
Source: @halleberry/instagram

The actress explored Lake Powell with partner Van Hunt and her son, Maceo.

In another post, the Oscar winner checked out Antelope Canyon, writing, "Nature will never betray the heart that loves her 🤍."

On July 26, she shared a snap in which she was giving her man, 55, a kiss on the cheek.

"You + Me Anywhere," Berry sweetly wrote alongside the image.

Are Halle Berry and Van Hunt Engaged?

Halle Berry

The movie star called the area a 'slice of heaven.'
Source: @halleberry/instagram

The movie star called the area a 'slice of heaven.'

As OK! reported, Berry and Hunt began dating in 2020, and last month, the musician revealed he proposed to her — however, she has yet to give him an official answer!

"I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," he told a news outlet. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Van Hunt proposed to Berry this year, but the mom-of-two hasn't given him an answer.
Source: @halleberry/instagram

Van Hunt proposed to Berry this year, but the mom-of-two hasn't given him an answer.

"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry shared. "And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

“Well, I’ve been married three times," she added. "Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

Halle Berry Has Been Divorced 3 Times

The Catwoman lead was previously married to Olivier Martinez, the father of her son Maceo, 11. In addition, she was wed to David Justice and Eric Benét.

She shares daughter Nahla, 17, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

