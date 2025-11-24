Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Nearly Pops Out of Her Tiny Silver Bikini in Intimate Shower Photo
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
The 28-year-old Kylie Skin founder shined in a silver bikini that showed off her curves, and she looked like her chest was about to bust out in a new pic.
She left little to the imagination when she posted the eye-popping pic on her Instagram Story on November 24
Her dark black hair was wet as she just got out of the shower and she modeled the silver lamé bikini top. She also donned large diamond earrings and wore no makeup.
Jenner also posted a slew of similar photos of herself sporting the skimpy look on her Instagram feed.
Kylie Jenner Shined in a Silver Lamé Two-Piece
"Was a pretty perfect sunday … <3," she captioned the peaceful-looking pics.
She posed in front of a gorgeous sunset while standing next to soft couches. Her mane was now blow-dried to perfection as she kept her makeup light and had just a rosy lipstick on.
Her sister Khloé Kardashian couldn't help but swoon over her younger sibling, even alluding to the idea that she may have been the photographer behind Jenner's snaps.
"Tag the photographer," the Good American co-founder, 41, commented. "Wow wow wow and you’re perfect too." Someone else added: "Screaming crying throwing up my goddddd!"
"With a perfect body 🔥😍 insane," Jenner's friend Yris Palmer chimed in.
"Kylieee u look divine 🥹," one fan gushed.
"Kylie’s aura has to be studied," one noted.
Kylie and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Are Still Going Strong
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to spend Thanksgiving this week with her family and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Jenner is reportedly ecstatic about spending the upcoming Turkey Day with the Call Me By Your Name actor, 29.
“Kylie’s very excited that he’s been back in L.A.,” a source told People on November 21. “She’s happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming.”
Chalamet will be “celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he’s also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set.” The New York native has been filming the third installment of the Dune series in Europe while Jenner is holding down the fort in Los Angeles.
"He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they've seen each other as much as they can. Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the insider added. "Despite the distance, they've stayed close. They've been making it work."