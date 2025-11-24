Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Nearly Pops Out of Her Tiny Silver Bikini in Intimate Shower Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The 28-year-old Kylie Skin founder shined in a silver bikini that showed off her curves, and she looked like her chest was about to bust out in a new pic. She left little to the imagination when she posted the eye-popping pic on her Instagram Story on November 24

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The mother-of-two rocked her skimpy look over the weekend.

Her dark black hair was wet as she just got out of the shower and she modeled the silver lamé bikini top. She also donned large diamond earrings and wore no makeup. Jenner also posted a slew of similar photos of herself sporting the skimpy look on her Instagram feed.

Kylie Jenner Shined in a Silver Lamé Two-Piece

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner took a sunset shower before her photoshoot.

"Was a pretty perfect sunday … <3," she captioned the peaceful-looking pics. She posed in front of a gorgeous sunset while standing next to soft couches. Her mane was now blow-dried to perfection as she kept her makeup light and had just a rosy lipstick on. Her sister Khloé Kardashian couldn't help but swoon over her younger sibling, even alluding to the idea that she may have been the photographer behind Jenner's snaps.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The Kylie Cosmetics founder kept it icy cool in her silver bikini.

"Tag the photographer," the Good American co-founder, 41, commented. "Wow wow wow and you’re perfect too." Someone else added: "Screaming crying throwing up my goddddd!" "With a perfect body 🔥😍 insane," Jenner's friend Yris Palmer chimed in. "Kylieee u look divine 🥹," one fan gushed. "Kylie’s aura has to be studied," one noted.

Kylie and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Are Still Going Strong

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will be spending Thanksgiving together.