Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's 'Commitment' to Each Other Helps Them Get Through Rough Patches, Astrologer Claims Amid Breakup Reports

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fans don't need to worry about the pair's romance despite breakup buzz, as astrologer Inbaal Honigman insisted both of their signs are "strong" and "direct," making it easy for them to overcome any bumps in the road. That being said, the planet is now in Mercury Retrograde, which "is an astrological phenomenon that laughs in the face of transparency and commitment," the expert explained.

The Couple Could Struggle During Mercury Retrograde

Source: mega Unfounded rumors recently claimed Timothée Chalamet broke up with Kylie Jenner.

The phenomenon happens three to four times a year "when Mercury, the planet of communication, cruises backwards in the night's sky." This "creates chaos around communication for all the signs." "During the Mercury Retrograde, several inconveniences can be expected — from emails going to the wrong person, to compliments being taken as insults, communication can be a bit of a mess," Honigman explained to tarot and psychic platform Tarotoo. "Relationships have to be quite strong to survive."

Source: mega An astrologer claimed Mercury Retrograde 'creates chaos' for all star signs.

"Leos like Jenner and Capricorns like Chalamet don't struggle too much during the Mercury Retrograde because they're quite focused, strong signs," she noted. However, since they both have "strong Virgo placements in their natal charts," they could still feel the effects. "The shadow period of the Mercury Retrograde began on October 21, so this could be when the misunderstandings started for the busy pair," she spilled, referring to the split speculation.

Source: mega The astrologer believes the duo will be on great terms come the holidays.

Luckily, Mercury Retrograde will be over on November 29, "and the shadow period that follows will end on December 16," meaning the two will be as strong as ever come Christmas. "Despite a rocky November, there's a festive reunion on the cards for the young lovebirds," Honigman predicted.

The Pair Debunked Breakup Rumors Over the Summer

Source: @budapestbaristas_buda/Instagram The reality star visited her boyfriend in August while he filmed 'Dune 3' in Budapest.

The two had been hit with plenty of breakup gossip over the summer, as Chalamet was off the grid filming Dune 3 in Budapest, but on August 19, a local coffee shop revealed the duo swung by their store together. "Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but I think you can see on our face," the café wrote on its official Instagram account. "Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming."

When Were They Last Seen Together?

Source: mega Jenner and the movie star were last spotted together at the New York Film Festival in October.