Bikini-Clad Lorde Flashes Her Butt in Racy Vacation Snaps

Source: @Lorde/Instagram

Bikini-clad Lorde flashed her butt in racy vacation snaps.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Lorde bared her butt in a cheeky new social media share.

On Thursday, February 26, the singer, 29, shared photos as she stripped down to a maroon bikini while playing in the sand. Her hair was slightly damp, as if she had just stepped out of the water, and she wore a large red scrunchie on her wrist.

Lorde seemed to be enjoying her beach vacation alongside a group of friends, who hung out beside her.

Image of Lorde enjoyed a tropical vacation with friends.
Source: @Lorde/Instagram

Lorde enjoyed a tropical vacation with friends.

In one snap, the star sun-bathed at the back of a boat, with a navy baseball cap shielding her eyes from the sun.

This marks a rare social media share from Lorde, who last posted to her Instagram feed on December 19, 2025.

Inside Lorde's Uber-Successful 'Virgin' Album

Image of Lorde tanned at the back of a boat.
Source: @Lorde/Instagram

Lorde tanned at the back of a boat.

The musician released her successful album Virgin last June after a long hiatus.

"It was hard, it was scary," she told Radio 1's Jack Saunders in July 2025. "Some songs aren't easy. I made a lot of changes and really put my artistry front and centre and made that my full-time job and I got a lot of stuff out of the way.”

Lorde disclosed that a past eating disorder is what prevented her from releasing music sooner.

"At the beginning of 2023, I was not in a great way on a lot of levels. I'd never felt more disconnected from my creativity,” she revealed. “All I was thinking about was trying to weigh as little as possible. Going to sleep thinking about food, waking up thinking about food and exercise — that was my creative pursuit."

Lorde

Image of Lorde stripped down to a busty maroon bathing suit.
Source: @Lorde/Instagram

Lorde stripped down to a busty maroon bathing suit.

Virgin doesn’t shy away from difficult concepts the star has endured, including complex parental relationships, breakups and gender identity.

"These subjects are not the easiest to shoehorn into a three-and-a-half minute song," she said. "The cool challenge about pop songs is you don't have time to faff – you've got to cut out all but the strongest nuggets of a story. You're just forced to go no filler. Some songs I had to keep rewriting to be brave enough to say it."

Image of Lorde's 'Virgin' explores difficult subjects.
Source: @Lorde/Instagram

Lorde's 'Virgin' explores difficult subjects.

In the opening song on Virgin, Lorde sings, “Some days I’m a woman, some days I’m a man.”⁠

She told Saunders she felt “so trapped and so tight in this very kind of straight-ahead femininity…just realising I can't just have women's clothes on a photo shoot – I need everything so I can choose.”

"Because some days that will feel so tight and I'll feel so trapped,” the star continued. "The same with my make-up. I say to people now, 'Just treat it like male grooming – don't overcook it.' Because the same thing happens, I get all stuck and tight, and I can't express myself."

