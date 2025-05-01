Hot Photos Alert! Lorde's Boldest Moments Uncovered

In another July 2024 Instagram Story post, Lorde flaunted her toned behind while holding her fingers crossed.

She previously opened up about maintaining a positive body image as she grew up, telling The Irish Times, "It's such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny – it was no joke."

Lorde added, "I sort of kicked that out the conversation. I was pretty intent about that. I didn't want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid. And I really wasn't 'in' my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn't fit yet."

Despite all that, the New Zealand native said she "feels fairly unscathed by the experience" as how her body looks "is not a big center of curiosity now."