or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Lorde
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hot Photos Alert! Lorde's Boldest Moments Uncovered

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: @lorde/Instagram; MEGA

From a bold topless shot to a rare bikini selfie, take a look at Lorde's hottest photos.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A Rare Bikini Moment

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

Lorde effortlessly commands attention with her occasional daring snaps.

For instance, she broke the internet when she uploaded a rare photo of herself in a bikini. In the December 2024 Instagram snap, the "Royals" hitmaker showed some skin in a red bikini with white print while sitting behind the steering wheel of a Toyota. She completed the beach look with a baseball cap, sunglasses and pants.

"😎🦚," she simply wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde Nearly Bared It All

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde stripped down in the risqué Instagram snap.

In an Instagram Story in July 2024, the "What Was That" songstress teased her fans when she wore nothing but light-colored underwear while using her laptop on a bed.

Article continues below advertisement

S--- Back

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde uploaded another eye-popping snap on her Instagram Story.

In another July 2024 Instagram Story post, Lorde flaunted her toned behind while holding her fingers crossed.

She previously opened up about maintaining a positive body image as she grew up, telling The Irish Times, "It's such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny – it was no joke."

Lorde added, "I sort of kicked that out the conversation. I was pretty intent about that. I didn't want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid. And I really wasn't 'in' my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn't fit yet."

Despite all that, the New Zealand native said she "feels fairly unscathed by the experience" as how her body looks "is not a big center of curiosity now."

Article continues below advertisement

Flat Tummy!

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Lorde turned heads at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year event.

At the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., Lorde sizzled in a bright green dress with a cutout at the midriff and asymmetrical skirt that emphasized her assets. She paired the look with strappy, heeled sandals.

MORE ON:
Lorde

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Like a Goddess

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Lorde also wore a striking headpiece at the Met Gala.

Lorde stole the spotlight at the 2021 Met Gala when she arrived in an exquisite getup that perfectly matched the event's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

For the event, the "Green Light" songstress wore a custom Bode, which consisted of a white long-sleeved top and matching skirt adorned with multicolored embellishments. She accessorized with dangling earrings, rings and a striking beaded headpiece.

Article continues below advertisement

Ripped Midsection

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

The singer opted for an all-yellow outfit for her performance.

In August 2021, the Grammy-winning singer paraded her abs when she performed on Good Morning America. She dazzled in a bright yellow shirt dress with a midsection cutout and tie details. Her gold accessories and open-toed heels complemented the look.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde Offered an Electrifying Performance — and View

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Lorde performed in Nashville in 2022.

Lorde kicked off her Solar Power Tour in Nashville, Tenn., in April 2022. As she took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, she emphasized her toned abs in an open green top, silk bra and low-waisted pants.

"The trend of having the midriff out has coincided with me being completely obsessed with getting my abs out," she told Vogue Australia about becoming more confident in her body. "I can really do stuff with my body now."

Article continues below advertisement

She Followed the Sheer Fashion Trend

lorde sexiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Lorde rocked her black outfit at a 2018 event in New York.

Lorde graced the red carpet of the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event with her beauty when she arrived in a sheer black gown with long sleeves and a white collar. Her black, visible bra matched her embellished floor-length skirt.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.