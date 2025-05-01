Hot Photos Alert! Lorde's Boldest Moments Uncovered
A Rare Bikini Moment
Lorde effortlessly commands attention with her occasional daring snaps.
For instance, she broke the internet when she uploaded a rare photo of herself in a bikini. In the December 2024 Instagram snap, the "Royals" hitmaker showed some skin in a red bikini with white print while sitting behind the steering wheel of a Toyota. She completed the beach look with a baseball cap, sunglasses and pants.
"😎🦚," she simply wrote in the caption.
Lorde Nearly Bared It All
In an Instagram Story in July 2024, the "What Was That" songstress teased her fans when she wore nothing but light-colored underwear while using her laptop on a bed.
S--- Back
In another July 2024 Instagram Story post, Lorde flaunted her toned behind while holding her fingers crossed.
She previously opened up about maintaining a positive body image as she grew up, telling The Irish Times, "It's such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny – it was no joke."
Lorde added, "I sort of kicked that out the conversation. I was pretty intent about that. I didn't want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid. And I really wasn't 'in' my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn't fit yet."
Despite all that, the New Zealand native said she "feels fairly unscathed by the experience" as how her body looks "is not a big center of curiosity now."
Flat Tummy!
At the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., Lorde sizzled in a bright green dress with a cutout at the midriff and asymmetrical skirt that emphasized her assets. She paired the look with strappy, heeled sandals.
Like a Goddess
Lorde stole the spotlight at the 2021 Met Gala when she arrived in an exquisite getup that perfectly matched the event's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
For the event, the "Green Light" songstress wore a custom Bode, which consisted of a white long-sleeved top and matching skirt adorned with multicolored embellishments. She accessorized with dangling earrings, rings and a striking beaded headpiece.
Ripped Midsection
In August 2021, the Grammy-winning singer paraded her abs when she performed on Good Morning America. She dazzled in a bright yellow shirt dress with a midsection cutout and tie details. Her gold accessories and open-toed heels complemented the look.
Lorde Offered an Electrifying Performance — and View
Lorde kicked off her Solar Power Tour in Nashville, Tenn., in April 2022. As she took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, she emphasized her toned abs in an open green top, silk bra and low-waisted pants.
"The trend of having the midriff out has coincided with me being completely obsessed with getting my abs out," she told Vogue Australia about becoming more confident in her body. "I can really do stuff with my body now."
She Followed the Sheer Fashion Trend
Lorde graced the red carpet of the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event with her beauty when she arrived in a sheer black gown with long sleeves and a white collar. Her black, visible bra matched her embellished floor-length skirt.