Bikini-Clad Olivia Munn Enjoys Lavish Vacation With Her Husband John Mulaney and Their 2 Kids: Photos

Source: MEGA; @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn shared bikini pics from a tropical family vacation with John Mulaney and their two kids.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Olivia Munn is soaking up the sun with the people she loves most.

The actress posted a batch of gorgeous photos from a tropical getaway with her husband, John Mulaney, and their two kids — Malcolm, 4, and their baby daughter, Mei, born in 2024.

In the sweet shots, Munn looked relaxed and glowing in a bikini as she held her youngest by an infinity pool while Malcolm stood nearby, pointing out toward the ocean.

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn enjoyed a sunny getaway with her family.

“We had the best time celebrating my little boy’s 4th birthday (Nov 24),” she wrote in the post's caption, sharing that Malcolm had been asking for a Ghostbusters-themed party “ever since John showed him the movie and cartoons this past summer.”

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram
The mom-of-two admitted she “made the mistake” of ordering huge Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Ecto-1 inflatables — and after a “long negotiation (which I lost),” the props came home with them.

“They are now fully inflated in our living room,” she added with a facepalm emoji.

She wrapped up the post with a heartfelt note about motherhood.

“How lucky am I that I get to be Malcolm’s mom everyday for the rest of my life…” she wrote, adding a smiling emoji and a red heart.

Earlier this year, Munn opened up about how parenting isn’t always picture-perfect. During a family trip to New York City, where Mulaney was performing on Broadway, she got a bit overwhelmed being the only parent around.

Olivia Munn

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The trip also celebrated Malcolm’s 4th birthday.

“My 3 year-old hit his limit,” Munn said of Malcolm on a March episode of Today. “It was screaming, crying and saying things to me where my feelings were getting hurt ... and then he didn’t want me to be with my daughter because the jealousy was coming in and I just broke down crying — a cry I have never cried ... I was so distraught.”

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn previously shared honest moments about parenting.

Munn — who revealed her b----- cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and has been open about her ongoing treatments — shared the sudden “realization” she had while talking to Jenna Bush Hager: gratitude always wins.

“I said, ‘You know what? God willing we get to work as much as we are working now forever, and god willing we’re shifting and jumping around and moving everywhere and we’re so lucky,’” said Munn. “Every time there is a breakdown or a fit or whatever, it just makes me laugh.”

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The actress continues to focus on gratitude during her health journey.

The 45-year-old added that she sometimes has to turn away from her kids to giggle, “so I don’t condone it,” but admitted “everything just makes me really happy.”

