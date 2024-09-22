Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate After Actress' Cancer Battle

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," she captioned an adorable slew of snaps of herself, Mulaney and their new daughter. The Hollywood power couple also share son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn explained. "When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for nine months and made our dreams come true."