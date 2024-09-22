or
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate After Actress' Cancer Battle

Photo of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announce the birth of their second child.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Surprise! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are parents once again!

On Sunday, September 22, the actress, 44, took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, 42, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, via surrogate.

olivia munn john mulaney welcome baby no via surrogate actress cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed baby number two.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," she captioned an adorable slew of snaps of herself, Mulaney and their new daughter. The Hollywood power couple also share son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn explained. "When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for nine months and made our dreams come true."

olivia munn john mulaney welcome baby no via surrogate actress cancer battle
Source: @oliviamunn/INSTAGRAM

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announced the birth of their baby girl.

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," the glowing mama concluded the post.

In a post of his own, the comedian, who wed Munn earlier this summer, penned, "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."

olivia munn john mulaney welcome baby no via surrogate actress cancer battle
Source: @oliviamunn/INSTAGRAM

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney married earlier this summer.

The thrilling news comes after Munn opened up about her shocking b---- cancer diagnosis in April and undergoing surgery to remove it. "Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK," she explained in a recent social media update about her condition.

"Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," she continued.

olivia munn john mulaney welcome baby no via surrogate actress cancer battle
Source: @oliviamunn/INSTAGRAM

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney also share son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2.

Source: OK!

The mother-of-two has been extremely candid about the toll having a double mastectomy took on her body and her mind. "All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, I'm like, one day people will forget or not know that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad b--- job,'" she admitted during a recent episode of the "SHE MD" podcast.

When she looked at her body after she said she "was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life. I was devastated. I didn't recognize myself."

