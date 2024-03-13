OK Magazine
Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Actress Underwent Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Lucky'

olivia munn diagnosed breast cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Olivia Munn is thanking her lucky stars she's OK after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to share the news with her followers.

"I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year — at my next scheduled mammogram — except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," the 43-year-old began in a note posted to social media. "Dr. Alibadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 percent. Because of thats score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer."

olivia munn diagnosed breast cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia Munn revealed the news via Instagram.

"30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she explained of the process. "I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any women who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that if the number is greater than 20 percent, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30."

Toward the end of the message, Munn gave a shout-out to John Mulaney, whom she shares son Malcom with, in addition to some of her other loved ones for helping her along the way.

olivia munn diagnosed breast cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia Munn said she's 'lucky' she had so many options throughout the process.

"I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcom so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," she said. "Thank you to the friends who’ve had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who’ve had breast cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments."

She concluded. "I am extremely grateful to the nurses, patient coordinators and staff at Cedars-Sinai in LA and Saint John’s in Santa Monica. I want to specifically thank my surgical oncologist Dr. Armando Giuliano, my rkconstruvive surgeon Dr. Jay Arranger, my oncologist Dr. Monica Mita, and especially my guardian angel, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi."

MORE ON:
Olivia Munn
olivia munn breast cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia Munn shares son Malcom with John Mulaney.

Of course, people sent the Newsroom alum well-wishes. Kaley Cuoco wrote, "Thank you for sharing this! Wow❤❤❤❤❤🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌," while Matt Bomer said, "You are so strong Olivia! Grateful you found this early. Sending you love always."

olivia munn diagnosed breast cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

John Mulaney said he 'adores' Olivia Munn.

Mulaney added, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️."

