Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Actress Underwent Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Lucky'

Olivia Munn is thanking her lucky stars she's OK after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to share the news with her followers.

"I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year — at my next scheduled mammogram — except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," the 43-year-old began in a note posted to social media. "Dr. Alibadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 percent. Because of thats score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer."