Bikini-Clad Selena Gomez Sizzles in Throwback Vacation Photos

Selena Gomez recently invited all 415 million of her Instagram followers to a “Secret Friends” Story to deliver exclusive content — including some spicy bikini snaps. The singer, 33, took to the app on Tuesday, March 3, to share photos she took while on vacation with her close pals. In one image, Gomez scorched in a strapless brown bikini top and white bottoms as she posed alongside friends at the back of a boat.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared throwback photos on a boat with friends.

She also published a TikTok video of herself donning a colorful one-piece bathing suit and gold geometric drop earrings. Gomez’s new “Secret Friends” story, featuring a yellow rather than green ring, was a promotion for husband Benny Blanco’s new podcast, “Friends Keep Secrets.” "And if you want more secrets, go here. Follow @friendskeepsecrets,” she said in a Monday, March 2, Instagram share.

Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's feet on the podcast.

The Disney alum’s social media posts come amid controversy surrounding Blanco exposing his dirty feet online. During Tuesday’s episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, Gomez unexpectedly kissed her man’s toes. “You like that?” the producer asked his co-hosts, as the TV star pleaded for him to not “make it a moment.” “I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” Blanco gushed, as Gomez reciprocated, “I love you.”

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez exposed her cleavage in a colorful one-piece swimsuit.

The podcast host initially faced backlash after showing his dirty soles and toes on his February 24 podcast episode. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted clip, while another wrote, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.” On TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager defended Blanco: “He didn’t mean that! Love Benny….Stay out of Benny’s way!” Guest Taylor Tomlinson added, “People need to lay off and let Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez.”

Benny Blanco Reveals How He Handles Selena Gomez's Bipolar Disorder

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet on his new podcast.