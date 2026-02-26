Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson Defend Benny Blanco Lounging on Couch With Dirty Feet: He Can 'Do Whatever He Wants'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson think fans should leave Benny Blanco alone.
During the Thursday, February 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host and the comedian weighed in on the controversy surrounding the producer exposing his dirty feet on his new podcast.
The balls and heels of Blanco’s feet looked black as he conducted the first episode of “Friends Keep Secrets” on Tuesday, February 24.
“He didn’t mean that! Love Benny,” Bush Hager, 44, exclaimed during the “All Rise” segment judging today’s hot topics.
“People need to lay off and let [his wife] Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez,” Tomlinson, 32, added.
The media personality concluded, “Stay out of Benny’s way!”
Fans, however, weren’t as forgiving.
“I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”
- Jenna Bush Hager Snubs Savannah Guthrie as She Recalls Not Being 'Invited' to Her Costar's Wedding During Tense On-Air Chat
- Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Embarrassing Remarks Mom Made on the Night Before Her Wedding to Henry Hager
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Husband Henry Wore Makeup During 'Today' Appearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others roasted the Disney alum, claiming, “She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene.”
When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Married?
Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot in September 2025 after approximately two years of dating. The couple hosted a romantic ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif., for 170 guests, including Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran and Martin Short.
Taylor Swift Gave a Speech at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding
On the October 6, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift revealed she made a speech at the festivities.
"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement [to Travis Kelce]," she explained. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"
Swift then gushed, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”