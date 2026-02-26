or
NEWS

Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson Defend Benny Blanco Lounging on Couch With Dirty Feet: He Can 'Do Whatever He Wants'

Photo of Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Taylor Tomlinson and Benny Blanco
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson defended Benny Blanco lounging on the couch with dirty feet.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson think fans should leave Benny Blanco alone.

During the Thursday, February 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host and the comedian weighed in on the controversy surrounding the producer exposing his dirty feet on his new podcast.

The balls and heels of Blanco’s feet looked black as he conducted the first episode of “Friends Keep Secrets” on Tuesday, February 24.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is a big fan of Benny Blanco.

“He didn’t mean that! Love Benny,” Bush Hager, 44, exclaimed during the “All Rise” segment judging today’s hot topics.

“People need to lay off and let [his wife] Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez,” Tomlinson, 32, added.

The media personality concluded, “Stay out of Benny’s way!”

Image of Taylor Tomlinson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Taylor Tomlinson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Fans, however, weren’t as forgiving.

“I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

Image of Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet online.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet online.

Others roasted the Disney alum, claiming, “She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene.”

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Married?

Image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married last September.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married last September.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot in September 2025 after approximately two years of dating. The couple hosted a romantic ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif., for 170 guests, including Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran and Martin Short.

Taylor Swift Gave a Speech at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a star-studded wedding guest list.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a star-studded wedding guest list.

On the October 6, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift revealed she made a speech at the festivities.

"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement [to Travis Kelce]," she explained. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"

Swift then gushed, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”

