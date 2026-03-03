or
Selena Gomez Kisses Husband Benny Blanco's Toes After He Was Slammed for Exposing Dirty Feet on His Podcast

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Selena Gomez kissed husband Benny Blanco's toes after he was slammed for exposing his dirty feet on his podcast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco unconditionally — dirty feet and all.

During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, the Disney alum, 33, kissed her husband’s toes, one week after he exposed his dirt-covered soles online.

Source: @soceleb/Instagram

Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's feet.

As Blanco was speaking, Gomez snuck a quick kiss on his feet.

“You like that?” he asked his co-hosts, as the TV star begged him to not “make it a moment.”

“I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” the 37-year-old expressed.

“I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

Image of Selena Gomez guest-starred on Benny Blanco's new podcast.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Selena Gomez guest-starred on Benny Blanco's new podcast.

Social media users were disgusted after seeing Blanco’s feet on his February 24 podcast episode.

“I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted clip, while another wrote, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

Selena Gomez

Image of Benny Blanco posted with dirt-covered feet.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Benny Blanco posted with dirt-covered feet.

Others, including TV host Jenna Bush Hager, were more forgiving.

“He didn’t mean that! Love Benny,” she exclaimed during the February 26 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Guest Taylor Tomlinson added, “People need to lay off and let [his wife] Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez.”

Bush Hager concluded, “Stay out of Benny’s way!”

Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Nuptials

Image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in September 2025.

Gomez and Blanco got married in September 2025 after approximately two years of dating. The couple hosted the festivities for 170 guests at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif. Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and more celebs were in attendance.

"🤍 9.27.25 🤍 ," the “Who Says” singer captioned a post from the wedding.

"My wife in real life," the producer commented.

In his own post from the festivities, Blanco called his woman a "real life Disney princess."

"Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun," an insider dished about the special day. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Taylor Swift Made a Speech at Selena Gomez's Wedding

Image of Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

On the October 6, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift admitted she made a speech at the celebration.

"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement [to Travis Kelce]," she said. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"

Swift added, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”

