Bikini-Clad Serena Williams Shows Off Her Lean Legs and Toned Abs While on Yacht: Photos
Serena Williams is sailing into summer looking stronger than ever.
The 43-year-old tennis legend turned heads as she flaunted her sculpted body on a yacht on Thursday, July 17.
In one snap, she wore a blue bikini top with a matching mesh skirt. The thigh-high slit stole the spotlight, putting her lean legs on full display. She completed the look with a pair of black shades and a hand-on-hip power pose.
In another pic from the same photo dump, the 23-time Grand Slam champ switched it up in a color-blocked bikini. This time, she ditched the cover-up, letting her tight abs and curves take center stage as her long curls caught the ocean breeze.
“Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight,” she captioned the post, adding, “But we starting here.”
Williams also shared clips from the yacht outing, where she danced and laughed with her friends while chilling in the lounge area. One pic even showed off her peachy backside as she struck a cheeky pose.
Naturally, the comments came pouring in.
“Serena Williams — beauty, brains, and unmatched energy. all in one. A true queen on and off the court! 👑✨,” one fan gushed.
Another raved, “Sha BAD!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥best spot right!” someone else added.
The sultry yacht content comes after Williams’ recent gym selfies sparked some controversy online.
The athlete posted a carousel showing off her toned arms and chiseled abs, joking in the caption, “Working out and working on my angles.”
But while some praised her dedication for working out, others accused her of using Ozempic — the diabetes drug rumored to aid in weight loss.
“So sad that she had to go down the Ozempic route. Serena wasn't even this slim when she played. Doesn't even look like her,” one critic wrote, while another added, “Why not lose the weight in all the years that you was an athletic Superstar playing tennis? Why wait till after? Doesn't make sense.”
A third commented, “Ozempic. Doesn’t even look like Serena anymore.”
One more bashed, “Tell us it’s Ozempic without telling us. Send me a pic of when Serena EVER looked like this. And was this light too see.”
However, fans quickly came to her defense.
“People will always hang on to the old version of who you are because that suits them,” one supporter responded. “But life is about growing and changing and challenging yourself to be the best version of you.”
Another wrote, “She looks good to me idk why ppl care so much... shorty is happy n I’m happy for her.”
“I support Serena. We all make transitions in life,” another fan added. “We’ll just have to get used to the new her. I just hope she is always happy with herself no matter what phase she is in. If she’s making a comeback, I’m totally here for it.”