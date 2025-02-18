Serena Williams Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Bikini Alongside 'Mini-Me' Daughter Adira: Photos
Serena Williams is one stunning mama!
The tennis icon gave fans a rare glimpse of her 18-month-old daughter, Adira, in a new Instagram post, sharing adorable snaps from a beach day with her little one.
Williams shares Adira and Olympia, 7, with her husband, Reddit owner Alexis Ohanian.
Rocking a leopard-print bikini, Williams showed off her ultra-toned physique while enjoying some fun in the sun. Meanwhile, baby Adira looked beyond adorable in a one-piece swimsuit as she splashed in the waves.
At one point, the proud mom struck a pose, balancing on one foot while effortlessly holding Adira on her hip with one hand.
“My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no,” she captioned the sweet post.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment, flooding the comments section with love.
“Peace looks good on you sister☺️🙏🏾,” one person wrote, while another gushed, “You are an inspiration to all. The best Olympic tennis player, an amazing wife and MOM 🥰🥰.”
“Girrrrrrrrrrrrrl! 🔥 I want that bathing suit!” another fan raved.
“Thanks for sharing such beautiful photos of the quality time you are spending with your daughter,” a fourth added.
“Serena, you are truly amazing and an inspiration!!! The most decorated Olympic tennis player, a mother, and an amazing human, 🫶🏼💪🏼,” someone else wrote.
Williams' beachside post comes just days after she made a surprise cameo at the Super Bowl, popping up during Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show. She even threw in a crip walk — a signature dance move that first originated in Los Angeles.
The moment was a nod to her and Lamar’s shared L.A. roots, but it also stirred up some drama. Back in 2012, Williams did a similar dance after winning gold at the London Olympics, which sparked backlash from critics who accused her of glorifying gang culture.
Williams, who recently faced rumors of bleaching her skin, couldn’t help but laugh about it in a video she posted on X from backstage at the Super Bowl.
"Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon," she joked. "Oh, I would've been fined."
She made it clear there was no bad blood over the moment, adding, "It was all love."
The crip walk was originally created in the ‘70s by members of the L.A.-based street gang the Crips but has since become popular in hip-hop culture. While Williams has defended her Olympic celebration over the years, some fans believe the criticism she received was overblown — and even racially motivated.
"It was just a dance," she said at the time.
But Williams’ Super Bowl cameo had fans buzzing for another reason, too. Her appearance came right in the middle of Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake — her rumored ex. Lamar even seemed to reference Williams in his diss track “Not Like Us,” which he performed that night, rapping that Drake "better not speak on Serena."