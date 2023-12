Serena Williams' Postpartum Workout Routine Is '50 Percent Taking Selfies in the Gym' to Find an Angle That Makes Her Look 'Snatched'

Serena Williams may be one of the most popular and successful athletes of all time, but when it comes to working out four months after giving birth, she's just like rest of us!

"I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies," she admitted in a Tuesday, December 26, Instagram upload. "Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched ๐Ÿ˜ซ."