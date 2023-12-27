Serena Williams' Postpartum Workout Routine Is '50 Percent Taking Selfies in the Gym' to Find an Angle That Makes Her Look 'Snatched'
Serena Williams may be one of the most popular and successful athletes of all time, but when it comes to working out four months after giving birth, she's just like rest of us!
"I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies," she admitted in a Tuesday, December 26, Instagram upload. "Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched 😫."
"Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol 😂," the tennis ace, 42, added.
The photos pictured Williams in the gym trying out different poses while clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, black leggings and white sneakers.
The mom-of-two's legion of fans admired her honesty, with one person commenting on the post, "The most relatable caption 😂😂😂."
"Hahahaha I feel seen ! Thank you for normalizing postpartum body ! You look 🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote, with a third penned, "Honestly knowing that a queen like you does this too makes me feel so validated and ready to work 👏👏❤️❤️."
Williams welcomed her and husband Alexis Ohanian's second daughter, Adira, in August, making Olympia, 6, a big sister.
"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Ohanian wrote at the time alongside photos of the family-of-four.
Last month, the superstar was asked how her eldest was adjusting to having an infant in the house.
"She's navigating it. She loves it," Williams gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis." The athlete added that her first born was always "praying for a sister."
The sports champ admitted she was also "worried" about how she would feel when the baby arrived.
"I was like, 'OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" she recalled. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."
However, Williams revealed that not everything has been picture perfect, as that same month, she confessed on social media that she wasn't doing that well mentally.
“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you," she wrote. "There’s always tomorrow. Love you."