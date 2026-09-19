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Bikini-Clad Tracee Ellis Ross, 53, Flaunts Her Figure on Italian Vacation: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her incredible figure while soaking up the sun during an Italian getaway.

Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Tracee Ellis Ross is soaking up the final days of summer in style.

The 53-year-old showed off her toned figure while sharing a glimpse inside her Italian getaway, including a mirror selfie in a colorful bikini and several snapshots from her European vacation.

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Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Bikini Body

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Image of Tracee Ellis Ross flaunted her toned physique in a colorful bandeau bikini while snapping a vacation mirror selfie.
Source: @TRACEEELLISROSS/INSTAGRAM

Tracee Ellis Ross flaunted her toned physique in a colorful bandeau bikini while snapping a vacation mirror selfie.

Ross put her fit physique on display while posing for a mirror selfie during her Italian vacation.

The Black-ish alum rocked a purple-and-blue bandeau bikini top with coordinating bottoms, adding rolled-up blue shorts and a patterned headscarf to complete her colorful vacation look.

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Tracee Ellis Ross Soaks Up the Italian Sunshine

Image of The 'Black-ish' alum soaked up the Italian sunshine while enjoying some well deserved downtime.
Source: @TRACEEELLISROSS/INSTAGRAM

The 'Black-ish' alum soaked up the Italian sunshine while enjoying some well deserved downtime.

The actress appeared to be making the most of her picturesque getaway as she enjoyed some downtime abroad.

Ross included several snapshots from her travels in the vacation dump, giving her followers a peek at both her destination and her enviable warm-weather wardrobe.

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Tracee Ellis Ross' Famous Friends React

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Image of Tracee Ellis Ross' vacation snaps earned plenty of love from famous friends, including Keke Palmer.
Source: @TRACEEELLISROSS/INSTAGRAM

Tracee Ellis Ross' vacation snaps earned plenty of love from famous friends, including Keke Palmer.

Ross' bikini snap certainly caught the attention of her famous pals.

Padma Lakshmi raved over the 53-year-old's appearance in the comments section, asking how she manages to look "impossibly heartbreakingly gorgeous" all the time. Keke Palmer and Dan Levy also chimed in beneath the vacation post.

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Tracee Ellis Ross' Fans Can't Get Enough

Image of Fans couldn't get enough of Tracee Ellis Ross' latest getaway look as they flooded her comments with compliments.
Source: @TRACEEELLISROSS/INSTAGRAM

Fans couldn't get enough of Tracee Ellis Ross' latest getaway look as they flooded her comments with compliments.

Ross' followers were equally impressed by the bikini-clad photo.

"You look amazing," one admirer wrote, while another joked that the sound of their jaw hitting the floor could have been mistaken for an earthquake.

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Tracee Ellis Ross Has Always Loved a Swimsuit Moment

Source: @TRACEEELLISROSS/INSTAGRAM

Tracee Ellis Ross has long embraced a swimsuit moment, previously celebrating her 53rd birthday with decades of bathing suit photos.

The Girlfriends alum has never been shy about embracing swimwear, and even celebrated her 53rd birthday with a look back at decades of bathing suit photos.

"In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025," Ross captioned the nostalgic collection, which featured swimsuit moments from throughout her life.

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