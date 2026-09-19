Bikini-Clad Tracee Ellis Ross, 53, Flaunts Her Figure on Italian Vacation: Photos
Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Tracee Ellis Ross is soaking up the final days of summer in style.
The 53-year-old showed off her toned figure while sharing a glimpse inside her Italian getaway, including a mirror selfie in a colorful bikini and several snapshots from her European vacation.
Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Bikini Body
Ross put her fit physique on display while posing for a mirror selfie during her Italian vacation.
The Black-ish alum rocked a purple-and-blue bandeau bikini top with coordinating bottoms, adding rolled-up blue shorts and a patterned headscarf to complete her colorful vacation look.
Tracee Ellis Ross Soaks Up the Italian Sunshine
The actress appeared to be making the most of her picturesque getaway as she enjoyed some downtime abroad.
Ross included several snapshots from her travels in the vacation dump, giving her followers a peek at both her destination and her enviable warm-weather wardrobe.
Tracee Ellis Ross' Famous Friends React
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Ross' bikini snap certainly caught the attention of her famous pals.
Padma Lakshmi raved over the 53-year-old's appearance in the comments section, asking how she manages to look "impossibly heartbreakingly gorgeous" all the time. Keke Palmer and Dan Levy also chimed in beneath the vacation post.
Tracee Ellis Ross' Fans Can't Get Enough
Ross' followers were equally impressed by the bikini-clad photo.
"You look amazing," one admirer wrote, while another joked that the sound of their jaw hitting the floor could have been mistaken for an earthquake.
Tracee Ellis Ross Has Always Loved a Swimsuit Moment
The Girlfriends alum has never been shy about embracing swimwear, and even celebrated her 53rd birthday with a look back at decades of bathing suit photos.
"In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025," Ross captioned the nostalgic collection, which featured swimsuit moments from throughout her life.