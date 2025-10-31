Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Bikini Body Through the Years on 53rd Birthday as She Receives Cheeky Compliment From Padma Lakshmi
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:44 a.m. ET
Tracee Ellis Ross has never been one to hold back posting a sultry snap on social media.
So, it comes as no surprise the actress shared some photos of herself scantily clad to mark her birthday on Wednesday, October, 29.
The Black-ish star captioned a carousel on Instagram, writing, "In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025."
In most of the shots and video snippets, she can bee seen modeling bikinis but dons one pieces in a couple of pictures from her younger days.
The actress' post has since garnered tons of comments, including some from her celebrities like Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Natasha Lyonne, Nia Long, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Black-ish costar Marsai Martin.
Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Gurl! You were born to wear very little!!!🥳😍🔥🎂🎈🎉🎊❤️."
Julianne Moore — who also showed off a bikini snap recently — wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful ❤️."
Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Karla Welch commented, "Fine wine 🔥."
Others lavished her with compliments like, "Category is BODY & birthday queen is serving it!!! 🔥🎊💛🥰" and "You are the example, sis! The fine single rich auntie life 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."
No stranger to showcasing her body, the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross appeared nearly nude in a new campaign for her the launch of her Pattern Body collection in August. (Ross founded her haircare brand Pattern Beauty in 2018.)
Again, a number of celebs commented on the August 19 post about the launch.
Broad City star Ilana Glazer simply wrote, "Wow, Tracee 😍❤️❤️❤️."
As for Kerry Washington, the Scandal alum said, "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS. So exciting."
Jennifer Garner also chimed in, writing, "Huge congratulations!!!!"
Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey commented, "I cannot WAIT."
Ross' birthday Instagram comes after the Girlfriends actress told a funny story about how Barack Obama, a friend of hers, wronged her during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, August 14.
"I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president and he was like, ‘I could have told you that," Ross told Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host Nicole Byer. "And I was like, ‘Well, you failed as a friend!'"
She added, "Like, it was your job to say that before, you know what I mean? Like, nip it in the bud."
During the same interview, she also revealed that she hadn't tapped Michelle Obama to set her up. "I need to get on that," she declared.