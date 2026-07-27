PHOTOS Tracee Ellis Ross, 53, Nearly Spills Out of Her String Bikini While on Vacation: Photos Source: MEGA: @traceeellisross/Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross showed off cleavage while she posed for photos from a pool in Thailand. Olivia Callanan July 27 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tracee Ellis Ross is turning heads with her most recent post! On Sunday, July 27, Ross took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her solo traveling trip.

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Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross looked fresh faced in the recent snapshots.

In several of the photos, Ross took a dip in the pool wearing a barely-there string bikini that left little to the imagination, as the actress nearly spilled out of the bathing suit while she posed for the camera. Throughout the rest of the carousel, Ross galavanted across Thailand as she spent time with elephants, explored the town and posed for a few selfies.

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'I Definitely Had a Full Experience'

Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross was in Thailand to film the second season of her TV show 'Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross.'

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She captioned the post, "Thailand…where I was surrounded by so much incredible, natural beauty; where the elephants taught me that you can be both powerful and humble; and where I learned to make Pad Thai 🙌🏽 I definitely had a full experience." Ross was in Thailand to film episodes for her solo traveling series, writing "Australia, Switzerland, and Thailand 🇦🇺🇨🇭🇹🇭 stream the new season of SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS." The series is available for free on The Roku Channel. Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross is a docuseries that follows her as she takes solo adventures around the world, celebrating being her own company, self-discovery and the single life.

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'It Turned the Volume Up on It'

Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross praised solo travel for connecting her to a 'vast group of people.'

In an interview with Travel + Leisure magazine, Ross shared, "It has connected me to this vast group of people around the world — I’m blown away. I was at the supermarket, and someone came up to me and said, 'You gave me the courage to do a solo trip.'" Ross also insisted, "Solo travel isn’t just for single people. It’s for all ages and shapes and sizes and relationship statuses."

Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram The actress loves 'the idea of being able to wander' and shared she has tried to make her show 'as authentic' as she can.