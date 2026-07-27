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Tracee Ellis Ross, 53, Nearly Spills Out of Her String Bikini While on Vacation: Photos

Image of Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her cleavage while she posed for photos from a pool in Thailand.
Source: MEGA: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off cleavage while she posed for photos from a pool in Thailand.

July 27 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET

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Tracee Ellis Ross is turning heads with her most recent post!

On Sunday, July 27, Ross took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her solo traveling trip.

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Image of Tracee Ellis Ross looked fresh faced in the recent snapshots.
Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross looked fresh faced in the recent snapshots.

In several of the photos, Ross took a dip in the pool wearing a barely-there string bikini that left little to the imagination, as the actress nearly spilled out of the bathing suit while she posed for the camera.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, Ross galavanted across Thailand as she spent time with elephants, explored the town and posed for a few selfies.

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Source: @traceelissross/instagram

The actress has her own travel show.

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'I Definitely Had a Full Experience'

Image of Tracee Ellis Ross was in Thailand to film the second season of her TV show 'Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.'
Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross was in Thailand to film the second season of her TV show 'Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross.'

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She captioned the post, "Thailand…where I was surrounded by so much incredible, natural beauty; where the elephants taught me that you can be both powerful and humble; and where I learned to make Pad Thai 🙌🏽 I definitely had a full experience."

Ross was in Thailand to film episodes for her solo traveling series, writing "Australia, Switzerland, and Thailand 🇦🇺🇨🇭🇹🇭 stream the new season of SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS." The series is available for free on The Roku Channel.

Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross is a docuseries that follows her as she takes solo adventures around the world, celebrating being her own company, self-discovery and the single life.

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'It Turned the Volume Up on It'

Image of Tracee Ellis Ross praised solo travel for connecting her to a 'vast group of people.'
Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross praised solo travel for connecting her to a 'vast group of people.'

In an interview with Travel + Leisure magazine, Ross shared, "It has connected me to this vast group of people around the world — I’m blown away. I was at the supermarket, and someone came up to me and said, 'You gave me the courage to do a solo trip.'"

Ross also insisted, "Solo travel isn’t just for single people. It’s for all ages and shapes and sizes and relationship statuses."

Image of The actress loves 'the idea of being able to wander' and shared she has tried to make her show 'as authentic' as she can.
Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram

The actress loves 'the idea of being able to wander' and shared she has tried to make her show 'as authentic' as she can.

When asked, "How has your solo travel show changed your perspective on the world?" Ross shared, "It turned the volume up on it."

"I love people. I really love different cultures. I love learning, the idea of being able to wander. Being in Thailand, my entire nervous system settled. Switzerland reminded me that travel offers perspective on what you do and what you know — and you learn beyond that," added the Black-ish star.

She also explained that "the biggest thing" she has learned from solo traveling is to "trust my instincts and do as best as I can to make it as authentic an experience as it can be. It really is borne out of what I would do, as opposed to what a show would do."

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