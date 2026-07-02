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Bikini-Clad Milania Giudice Declares She's Ready for 'Redemption' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos

Photos of Milania Giudice
Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania is moving forward after her domestic violence arrest with a sizzling hot photoshoot.

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July 2 2026, Updated 5:47 p.m. ET

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Milania Giudice is keeping her held head high — and sending pulses racing — after news broke of her May arrest.

On Thursday, July 2, the reality star, 20, posted sizzling hot photos of herself clad in a black bikini as she hung out by her home's pool. She tellingly captioned the shots, "Redemption season ❤️."

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Milania Giudice Flaunts Her Figure

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Photo of Milania Giudice showed off her frame in a black bikni.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram

Milania Giudice showed off her frame in a black bikni.

The 20-year-old stunned in a strapless black swimsuit top featuring metal hardware and matching cheeky, thong bottoms. She accessorized with jewelry and full glam, but it was her new red hair that stood out the most.

The star rocked the fresh style as she flaunted her curves while lounging on a daybed and standing in the pool.

"Love you ❤️," mom Teresa Giudice, 54, commented, while aunt Melissa Gorga, 47, penned, "Okk 🔥🔥🔥."

"U look beautiful ♥️," wrote fellow Bravo star Ariana Biermann, 24.

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Why Was Milania Giudice Arrested?

Photo of The reality star captioned her photos, 'Redemption season.'
Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram

The reality star captioned her photos, 'Redemption season.'

As OK! reported, Milania was reportedly “throwing food [and] candles” during a “domestic violence dispute” at her mother's home. Her older sister Gabriella Giudice, 22, called the police around 6:15 p.m. to report that Milania was "acting erratically."

One source claimed things turned into an "explosive fight."

"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," the source explained. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people."

No injuries were reported. Milania was arrested and eventually plead guilty to simple assault, and she's due back in court on July 14.

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Milania Giudice Addresses Viral Mugshot

Photo of The Bravo star said she wasn't in a 'good' place when she was arrested.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram

The Bravo star said she wasn't in a 'good' place when she was arrested.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum addressed the scandal in a Monday, June 29, TikTok claiming a viral mugshot wasn't real.

"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow," she stated. "But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI. I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."

"It is what it is, you gotta learn from it," she said of her arrest. "Just become a better person and talk about it. I just was not in a good area in my life. That happens, I've been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me."

Photo of Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram

Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.

"Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don't," she added. "I can't believe you guys even believe that's real."

Milania has yet to share any more details on the situation.

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