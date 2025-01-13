Bikini-Clad Paulina Porizkova, 59, Proudly Flaunts Killer Figure After Gaining 15 Pounds, Insists She's Embracing Her 'New, Fuller Body'

In a recent Instagram post that showcased the star wearing different bathing suits while traveling the globe, Porizkova revealed she gained around 15 pounds last year after undergoing a bilateral hip replacement in early 2024.

Paulina Porizkova will love her body no matter what the scale says.

Paulina Porizkova revealed she gained 15 pounds last year, but that didn't stop her from posting a few swimsuit photos on social media.

"I had no idea I had gained all this weight until I went to Paris for my first modeling job of the year, which was in September," the model recalled.

However, she failed to notice the change since she was "so happy with life," as it ended her chronic pain and allowed her to "build a life with my love , travel with friends and work on new writing projects," she shared in the January 7 upload.

The model learned to embrace her figure after two months of exercise and dieting didn't lead to weight loss.

After just "one day" on the job, she became "excruciatingly aware of every extra pound."

"I didn’t fit the clothes. Which of course WAS and IS my job," she noted. "To fit the clothes! I squeezed into the largest of the items, leaving seams open, waistbands unbuttoned, and prayed that my ability to fake it was still in place."

While the gorgeous star got through her assignments, she confessed she "felt awful about myself."