Bikini-Clad Paulina Porizkova, 59, Proudly Flaunts Killer Figure After Gaining 15 Pounds, Insists She's Embracing Her 'New, Fuller Body'
Paulina Porizkova will love her body no matter what the scale says.
In a recent Instagram post that showcased the star wearing different bathing suits while traveling the globe, Porizkova revealed she gained around 15 pounds last year after undergoing a bilateral hip replacement in early 2024.
However, she failed to notice the change since she was "so happy with life," as it ended her chronic pain and allowed her to "build a life with my love, travel with friends and work on new writing projects," she shared in the January 7 upload.
"I had no idea I had gained all this weight until I went to Paris for my first modeling job of the year, which was in September," the model recalled.
After just "one day" on the job, she became "excruciatingly aware of every extra pound."
"I didn’t fit the clothes. Which of course WAS and IS my job," she noted. "To fit the clothes! I squeezed into the largest of the items, leaving seams open, waistbands unbuttoned, and prayed that my ability to fake it was still in place."
While the gorgeous star got through her assignments, she confessed she "felt awful about myself."
Since fitting into certain sizes is part of her job, the mother-of-two decided to try and "lose some weight" — but much to her surprise, nothing worked.
"This is where I hit the post-menopause bump. Didn’t matter how little I ate, the weight didn’t fluctuate," Porizkova explained. "Alright — time to add weight lifting to the schedule. And the protein. And ditch the desserts. Two months later, I’m exactly the same weight."
The author admitted most of her clothing is now "too small," but said, "I don’t exactly mind this new, fuller body."
"Compared to a year ago when I was 15 lbs. less but in constant pain, my new softness feels soothing," she explained. "And thanks to my love @sjeffgreenstein my body also feels at the height of its sexiness, desirability and ok, I’ll say it — prowess. So, really, my only problems are no jobs and nothing to wear. 🤪."
Porizkova has been dating TV writer and producer Jeff Greenstein, 62, since 2023.
She was previously married to musician Ric Ocasek from 1989 to their 2017 separation. He died at age 75 in 2019 before their divorce was finalized.