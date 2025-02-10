COUPLES Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Was 'Attracting Attention' at 2025 Super Bowl: 'She Likes to Get Her Picture Taken,' Andrew Zimmern Claims Source: @chefaz/instagram;mega TV star and chef Andrew Zimmern watched as Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, excitedly stood up to take photos while attending the 2025 Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has no problem with the limelight. While the pair attended the Sunday, February 9, Super Bowl LIX, fellow attendee Andrew Zimmern shared a snapshot (seen above) to show the difference in the May-December couple's attitude toward being in the spotlight.

Source: @jordon_isabella/instagram Andrew Zimmern called out Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, for taking countless photos at the 2025 Super Bowl.

"The stuff you never see anywhere else. The greatest football coach of all time (seated) and his girlfriend (standing) attracting a lot of attention up here in the suite," the chef and TV star, 63, wrote. "She likes to stand and get her picture taken… and Bill doesn’t … #love #superbowl." The snap showed Hudson, 24, posing for photos while standing up by herself as Belichick, 72, sat in his seat and ate.

Source: mega The TV star said Hudson was 'attracting attention' at the game.

Many people in the comments couldn't help but laugh at the situation, with one person calling Zimmern, "Chef TMZ 😂," joking he was like the paparazzi. "What do you think they talk about?" another Instagram user asked of the couple, who have nearly five decades between them.

Meanwhile, Hudson posted her own photos from the big game to show off the one-of-a-kind black leather jacket she was wearing along with a silver sparkly skirt and matching tall boots. "I am an ornithologist on and off this field. 🦅🤍And yes, that is an up-cycled leather jacket with time-contextual, historically accurate patches corresponding to BB’s [Belichick's] lifelong football career; which are placed chronologically, and include all of his 12 Super Bowl appearances (which are more than 20% of all Super Bowls, EVER)," she captioned her post.

Source: @jordon_isabella/instagram Hudson wore a custom jacket to honor Belichick's past Super Bowl appearances.

"And yes, I designed and created this piece with my own bare hands. And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy," she confessed. "Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?" Hudson added hashtags such as "JacketFromPoshmark" and "#PatchesFromEbay" in addition to giving a shoutout to comedian Nikki Glaser, 40, who she took a photo with. "P.S. Special thank you @nikkiglaser for the bacitracin 🔥," she wrote.

Source: mega The couple has sparked controversy due to their 48-year age gap.

As OK! reported, the couple sparked engagement rumors earlier that weekend, as the brunette beauty was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, they haven't commented on the speculation. The controversial pair is no longer keeping their romance under the radar, as they walked the red carpet together at the 2025 NFL Honors last week.