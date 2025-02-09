Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Spark Engagement Rumors as Cheerleader Wears Massive Diamond Ring in New Orleans
Did Bill Belichick pop the question?
On Saturday, February 8, the former Patriots coach, 72, and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, sparked dating rumors after she was spotted in New Orleans wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger.
In photos from the couple’s pre-Super Bowl outing, Hudson donned an Atlanta Falcons shirt to troll the team that lost the 2017 championship against the Patriots after they had a 25-point lead for most of the match. She paired the shocking top with white sneakers, black leggings, sunglasses and notably, a large Toi et Moi style ring, featuring diamond and pink sapphire stones.
Meanwhile, the football legend wore a University of North Carolina T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
While neither Hudson nor Belichick have confirmed whether or not they are fiancés, the pair have become more public about their romance recently.
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds — who met in 2021 — stepped out on the red carpet together at the 14th annual NFL Honors on Thursday, February 6.
The Super Bowl winner and the cheerleader packed on the PDA as they posed with their arms around each other and held hands at the event, however, their appearance led to online backlash.
Hudson took the brunt of the criticism, as many came after her decision to wear a very revealing sequin gown.
"She at least could not be dressed like an escort," one person dissed, while another added, "It is visibly weird because she's not fully clothed. He might as well wear a giant 'ATM' sign on his jacket."
A third user slammed Belichick’s red jacket and black tie, writing, "Why is he dressed like a theater usher? And him wearing the Super Bowl rings looks ridiculous.”
A fourth user joked, "'I remember back when girls didn't just wear a bra out in public.’"
A fifth individual added: "Why do all these women dress so trashy!" as one more noted, "Being with an older man I thought it was his granddaughter, kinda creepy!!”
In addition to social media users bashing Belichick and Hudson’s romance, NFL Honors host Snoop Dogg took a dig at their age gap in his opening monologue.
The rapper began by noting that he’s been a "football fan for a long time," noting how different the league used to be.
"Back when the Cowboys was good" and "back when the Chiefs was bad," he said, adding, "And I remember, what was it — Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet?"
The camera then panned to the couple, who giggled at the clever quip.
TMZ reported on Belichick and Hudson's outing.