Snub! Snoop Dogg Jokes He's Been a Football Fan Since Before Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Was Born: See Her Reaction
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had to see it coming.
During the 14th annual NFL Honors on Thursday night, February 6, the awards show's host, Snoop Dogg, cracked a joked about the former New England Patriots head coach's 24-year-old partner while delivering his opening monologue.
Admitting he's been a "football fan for a long time," the famed rapper, 53, recalled a few notable differences from when he first began watching the sport until now.
Snoop Dogg said he was a loyal supporter of the NFL "back when the Cowboys was good" and "back when the Chiefs was bad," which caused a few chuckles in the audience.
"And I remember, what was it — Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet?" he added, prompting guests to let out laughs and gasps — with some even covering there faces in disbelief by the joke.
Hudson herself was left speechless by the witty dig, as the camera showed the former cheerleader sitting with her jaw dropped open before she painfully let out a giggle under her breath while hanging her head. Meanwhile, Belichick, 72, smiled gleefully beside her.
After the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker's punch line went viral online, many social media users took the opportunity to express disapproval of Hudson and Belichick's relationship.
"When your girlfriend is young enough to be your granddaughter, there is a cringeworthy line that is crossed," one hater snubbed, as another insisted Belichick "can't be mad" about the joke because he "brought her out in public knowing d--- well you’re old enough to be her grandfather."
"It’s really not funny. It’s gross & near pedophilia. Laughing normalizes it, nothing is normal about a SENIOR dating a 20 some year old [sic]," a third critic complained, while a fourth individual noted, "she was ONE year old when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl. She was born this century and he, last century."
Still, a few fans of the couple defended their relationship, with one supporter stating: "Good for Bill if he can find someone that can see past the differences and be his companion. Age is only a number."
"If they treat each other well, respect, love etc... He’s seems genuinely happy," another admirer added. "They both do, more power to them!"
Belichick and Hudson first went public with their relationship in June 2024, though they initially sparked romance rumors in early 2023.
Hudson recently provided information on the timeline of their love story after celebrating New Year's Eve with her boyfriend for the third time.
"Cheers!!! To our third midnight's kiss," she captioned a photo of the pair via Instagram last month. "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."