Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Yells at Young Podcasters About the Way They Cover Her Life in 13-Minute Epic Meltdown Carrie Berk Aug. 8 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Jordon Hudson fights to protect her reputation — no matter how loud she needs to raise her voice. During the Thursday, August 7, episode of "The Sports Gossip Show," hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder revealed that Bill Belichick's girlfriend had some choice words for them during an unexpected phone call.

Source: The Sports Gossip Show/YouTube Two podcasters had a tense interaction with Jordon Hudson.

"It’s Jordon Hudson. The president of your universe," the influencer declared on the phone. Hill and Wilder have been consistently covering Belichick, 73, and Hudson's headline-making romance. In May, they attended the pageant queen's Miss Maine USA competition, where she placed third runner-up. Hudson called Wilder directly to ask why they said her competing in the pageant would take away the platform and resources from other contestants who "need them more." During the nearly 40-minute phone call, the 24-year-old also inquired about why the ladies believe it's only "her and Bill against the world." "She's talking in circles...using words, sort of like her Instagram captions," Hill explained. The podcast host also revealed that Hudson loved how she previously compared her to Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.

Source: @jordon/Instagram Jordon Hudson handles Bill Belichick's PR.

"She said, 'I love that you said I'm Bill's Tree Paine, because I am,'" Hill recounted. "And she said everyone loved Bill's media presence before they found out I was behind it." The podcasters engaged in several days of conversation with Hudson in hopes that she might come on their show as a guest. Eventually, their talks began to feel like a "toxic relationship." When she found out they had signed a new contract with The Athletic, their discussions took a negative turn. "We tell her, and she is not pleased. She says, 'The Athletic has been awful to me,' doesn't like the reporting. Says, 'I don't want to make The Athletic any money,'" the duo remembered. "She got very hung up about that in other times. She is sort of obsessed with the legality of how her image can be used. It was something she was very fixated on. She wants intense control without understanding you will never have it."

Source: MEGA Jordon Hudson called two women to critique their podcast.

One afternoon, Hudson called Wilder, screaming. "There is a real edge to her voice this time," Wilder recalled. "She really starts, she's yelling at me, she's crying, she said she finished the rest of the Miss Maine episode, and said she didn't like what we said. I was like, 'What? I thought we were talking about the episode that you watched the whole time.' Complete 180. We had a feeling there was this tension — waiting for the other shoe to drop." The yelling went on for 13 minutes, making Wilder highly uncomfortable. "I am shaking. I've had people yell at me before, but because I thought we had built up some level of trust with her, it was incredibly jarring. When someone is yelling at you, you are like 'Oh my God, what have I done?' but we haven't done anything," she explained.

Source: MEGA Jordon Hudson lost her temper with podcasters.