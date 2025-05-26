or
Are Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Engaged? Inside the Rumors

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are sparking engagement rumors.

May 26 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Are North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and former cheerleader Jordon Hudson engaged?

A report by Katherine Rosman from The Athletic said Hudson has been “telling people she’s engaged” with the esteemed NFL coach.

The report said Hudson has "told at least one person" that Belichick put a ring on it.

Jordon Hudson has reportedly told multiple people she’s engaged to Bill Belichick.

The romance between Belichick and Hudson reportedly began when they met on a flight from Massachusetts to Palm Beach, Fla., in 2021. At that time, Belichick was navigating a drawn-out breakup with his former partner Linda Holliday, which lasted over a year. Hudson, then a college student at Bridgewater State University, since emerged as a prominent figure in Belichick's life.

Despite questions surrounding the nature of their relationship, Belichick clearly expressed his desire to keep parts of his personal life private.

A source close to the football star said the rumors aren't true.

Belichick's love life has become the focus of much attention in recent weeks, coinciding with an awkward incident during a CBS News interview that was intended to promote his autobiography, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

At the time, Hudson took center stage when she interrupted the interview, drawing scrutiny. Following this intrusion, Hudson reportedly engaged in a social media spree in which she shared a confidential email highlighting Belichick's concerns over the negative press associated with his book.

The relationship drew headlines after Jordon Hudson interrupted Bill Belichick's CBS interview.

Amid the ongoing media frenzy, 73-year-old Belichick has taken steps to regain control of the narrative. He’s brought in outside help to handle public relations duties that were once managed by Hudson.

Belichick also agreed to a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan, during which he carefully sidestepped questions concerning his personal life.

Bill Belichick said Jordon Hudson has been 'very helpful' with her work.

Belichick adeptly dodged the question, stating, "She's been terrific through the whole process. She's been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football. And that's really what I want to do."

Belichick went on to acknowledge Hudson’s contributions to his book, saying, "She played a significant role in the book too, and really helped out with the tribute pages and in lending a business angle to it."

