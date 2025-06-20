Bill Belichick Drenched in Sweat as He Dashes Through the Airport Alongside Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

In new photos obtained on June 20, Belichick's gray hoodie appeared soaked while he was talking to a gate agent at Charlotte Douglas International. He waited to board the plane at 6:58 a.m., just 16 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart for Las Vegas. The football legend even kicked his shoes off for a moment to cool off, exposing his bare feet in the airport. An eyewitness revealed to an outlet that he dashed through security and didn't have time to put his socks back on.

Meanwhile, Hudson, 24, appeared unbothered in a long black dress with sunglasses positioned on top of her head.

They ultimately made it to their destination, as evidenced by the pageant queen's Instagram Story of her and her man sporting championship rings in Nevada.