Bill Belichick Drenched in Sweat as He Dashes Through the Airport Alongside Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson is making her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, sweat!
The famed NFL coach, 73, drenched his clothes in a North Carolina airport alongside his woman on Wednesday, June 18.
In new photos obtained on June 20, Belichick's gray hoodie appeared soaked while he was talking to a gate agent at Charlotte Douglas International. He waited to board the plane at 6:58 a.m., just 16 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart for Las Vegas. The football legend even kicked his shoes off for a moment to cool off, exposing his bare feet in the airport. An eyewitness revealed to an outlet that he dashed through security and didn't have time to put his socks back on.
Meanwhile, Hudson, 24, appeared unbothered in a long black dress with sunglasses positioned on top of her head.
They ultimately made it to their destination, as evidenced by the pageant queen's Instagram Story of her and her man sporting championship rings in Nevada.
Jordon Hudson Disses Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend
Hudson made headlines on Tuesday, June 17, when she subtly shaded Belichick's ex Linda Holliday. In an Instagram tribute to Miss Massachusetts USA, Melissa Sapini, she seemingly referenced an incident where Holliday allegedly threatened her friend at a Nantucket holiday party
"I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don't belong, e.g. the 'Nantucket Socialites,'" Hudson wrote.
Jordon Hudson Gets Kicked Out of Party Because of Bill Belichick's Ex
During the 2023 celebration, Holliday reportedly told the staff "she was upset" Hudson was there and "felt her presence was inappropriate." The former cheerleader was then allegedly scolded by an employee, who asked her "if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity."
Before she left the party, Hudson said Sapini "was seemingly threatened by Ms. Holliday, saying that if Ms. Sapini valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are and that she, Ms. Holliday, had many powerful friends in the pageant organization." The threat reportedly brought Sapini to tears.
An insider confirmed in May that Hudson is being "iced out" of Nantucket social circles whose allegiance lies with Holliday.
"[Bill's] ex, Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles and she [Hudson] wants to get more involved," the source explained. "She’s trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing."
Meanwhile, Belichick continues to stay loyal to Hudson.
"Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson," he gushed in shout-out to his woman in his new memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football, released on Tuesday, May 6.