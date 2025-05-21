or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Bill Belichick
OK LogoCOUPLES

Bill Belichick Had Jordon Hudson Wear Bright Red Pants to 'Easily Spot Her' in NFL Crowd When Relationship Was a Secret

Photo of Jordon Hudson; picture of Bill Belichick.
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have a nearly 50-year age gap.

By:

May 21 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick, 73, wanted to keep an eye on Jordon Hudson, 24, when she was his secret girlfriend.

The former New England Patriots general manager — who is openly dating his much younger lady — had an odd outfit request for Hudson when she would incognito attend the famed coach's training camp practices early on in their controversial relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick's Odd Outfit Request Revealed

bill belichick jordon hudson red pants spot nfl relationship secret
Source: @jordon/instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick dated in secret for more than one year.

Belichick would ask Hudson to wear bright red pants so he "might more easily spot her in the crowd," a source spilled to The New York Times on Tuesday, May 20.

Further dishing on the couple's unexpected romance, the insider claimed Hudson "frequently" joined Belichick at a local hotel on nights before home games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season — which was the sports figure's final year with the Patriots before he left the league and became head coach at the University of North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Start Dating?

bill belichick jordon hudson red pants spot nfl relationship secret
Source: @jordon/instagram

The couple's relationship was confirmed to the public in 2024.

Belichick and Hudson started dating in early 2023, following the legendary coach's split from girlfriend of 16 years Linda Holliday, 62.

The pair didn't go public with their relationship until June 2024, however, when TMZ confirmed they had been dating for more than a year.

By December 2024, the lovebirds made their first public appearance together at the Museum Gala.

MORE ON:
Bill Belichick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Meet?

bill belichick jordon hudson red pants spot nfl relationship secret
Source: @jordon/instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick met on a plane in 2021.

While asking Belichick how he and Hudson met might not go over well in an interview — hence the former cheerleader's explosive reaction during her boyfriend's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning — the duo first crossed paths as passengers on a plane in 2021.

"We’re not talking about this," Hudson declared while hovering in the background of Belichick's television interview with Tony Dokoupil last month.

The brunette beauty previously shared via Instagram how she and Belichick were strangers next to one another on an aircraft, but left having formed a special connection after chatting about a textbook she had with her titled Deductive Logic.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Fuel Engagement Rumors

bill belichick jordon hudson red pants spot nfl relationship secret
Source: MEGA

Rumors are swirling of an engagement between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

Amid reports Hudson is telling people she's engaged, she and Belichick further fueled rumors through a subtle change in the name of the prominent sports figure's boat.

While the vessel was previously named VIII Rings — in reference to his eight Super Bowl wins in 1988, 1991, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 — the boat has been updated with the name I + VIII Rings, prompting fans to wonder if the additional ring was used to ask for Hudson's hand in marriage.

According to the NYT article, Hudson has told "at least one" person about her alleged engagement.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.